$22 Billion Worldwide Prepaid Card Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global prepaid card market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the prepaid card market are American Express Company, BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc., Green Dot Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kaiku Finance LLC., Mango Financial Inc, NetSpend Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, UniRush LLC, and Master Card Incorporated.



The global prepaid card market is expected to grow from $13.79 billion in 2021 to $15.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The market is expected to grow to $22.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.



The prepaid card market consists of sales of prepaid card services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data. Prepaid cards are preloaded payment cards issued by financial institutions that can be used to make both online and in-store payments. Once the amount loaded on the card is used, it may be disposed of (non-reloadable prepaid card) or reloaded (reloadable prepaid card) by the cardholder. The prepaid card may be open-loop or closed-loop. While an open-loop prepaid card can be used at any location accepting card, a closed-loop prepaid card can only be used at certain locations such as a specific store or a group of stores. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of prepaid cards are general-purpose reloadable cards, prepaid gift cards, government benefit cards, payroll cards, and other types. The general purpose Reloadable cards can be used as debit cards for retail purposes and are used for depositing online payments. The various card types are open-loop prepaid cards and closed-loop prepaid cards. The cards are used in retail establishments, corporate institutions, government, other establishments.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the prepaid card market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest market in prepaid card market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing the use of prepaid cards as a substitute for traditional bank cards is a key factor driving the growth of the prepaid card market. A prepaid card is not connected to a bank checking account or a draught account for a credit union share, instead, users invest money in advance deposited in the prepaid card account. According to the 2019 Federal Reserve Payments Study, the number of prepaid debit card payments increased to 13.8 billion. Prepaid cards are similar to debit cards and permit the consumer to spend money up to the amount loaded on the card for making purchases, gas bills, shopping, and paying online bills. Therefore, increasing usage of prepaid cards is expected to propel the growth of the prepaid card market in the coming years.



The increasing incidents of fraudulent cases are expected to hamper the growth of the prepaid card market in the coming years. Fraud losses are sustained on all credit, debit, prepaid general-purpose, and private label payment cards distributed around the world by payment card issuers, retailers, purchasers of card purchase from retailers, and acquirers of card transactions at ATMs. For instance, according to the Aite Group, a company that provides insurance services in 2020, 47% of the Americans experienced financial theft and found that losses from these identity theft cases cost $502.5 billion in 2019 and increased 42 percent for almost $712.4 billion in 2020 that was $721.3 billion in 2021. Therefore, the increasing incidents of fraud restraints the growth of the prepaid market.



Major players operating in the industry are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations which are gaining significant popularity in the prepaid card market. Companies are collaborating with other market players to offer prepaid cards with flexible credit limits to attract a large consumer base for a prepaid card. For instance, in November 2020, MobiKwik collaborated with American Express (Amex) card network to introduce its first virtual prepaid payments card with a flexible credit limit. With the launch of the prepaid payment card, MobiKwik becomes the first non-bank in India to issue cards.



The countries covered in the prepaid card market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Prepaid Card Market Characteristics



3. Prepaid Card Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Prepaid Card



5. Prepaid Card Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Prepaid Card Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Prepaid Card Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Prepaid Card Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

General-Purpose Reloadable Card

Prepaid Gift Card

Government Benefit Card

Payroll Card

Other Types

6.2. Global Prepaid Card Market, Segmentation By Card Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Open Loop Prepaid Card

Closed Loop Prepaid Card

6.3. Global Prepaid Card Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Retail Establishments

Corporate Institutions

Government

Other Applications

7. Prepaid Card Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Prepaid Card Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Prepaid Card Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qf59r

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900