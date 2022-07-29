Bitfarms to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 15, 2022

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Quebec, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. BITFBITF, a global Bitcoin self-mining company, will report its fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, before the market opens.



Management will host a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. Following management's formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. Pre-submitted questions may be considered and interested parties may submit questions at investors@bitfarms.com through August 12, 2022.

Conference call access:

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: Q2 2022 Conference Call



Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic), or

1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Bitfarms call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here: Live Webcast

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and will be available for one year, at the above webcast link. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 22, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada (toll free) 855-669-9658 and using access code 1966568. A presentation of the Q2 2022 results will be accessible on Monday, August 22, 2022, under the "Investors" section of Bitfarms' website.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. On February 24, 2022, the Company was further honoured by the TSX-V as Venture 50 Winner, placing first in the Technology sector. On April 8, 2022, Bitfarms up-listed from the TSX-V to the TSX.

Operationally, Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with seven industrial scale facilities located in Québec, one in Washington state, and one in Paraguay. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

To learn more about Bitfarms' events, developments, and online communities:

Contact: