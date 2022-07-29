Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of Around US$ 3.6 Billion By 2032, Up From US$ 1.71 Billion In 2022; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide demand for titanium dioxide nanomaterials is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032.



The rising scope of application along with the possibility to help solve many serious environmental pollutions is the key factor driving the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market. These materials also have many elements' absorbent capacity, which is likely to enhance the growth prospects of the titanium dioxide nanomaterials market.

Significant benefits in products such as sunscreen and moisturizers along with the growing cosmetic industry are expected to favor the titanium dioxide nanomaterials market growth.

"Improvements in Nanotechnology and Cost-effective Production Processes Augmenting Market Growth"

Key Takeways From Market Study Report –

North America accounts for 35.7% share of the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market owing to the rapidly rising demand for cosmetics.

The rapid expansion of the construction industry and rising initiatives by government organizations for housing projects are driving the market expansion in Asia Pacific.

Based on application, the titanium dioxide nanomaterials market is classified into personal care products, paints and coatings, papers and inks, catalysts, and others.

The use of paints and coatings in the automotive industry is increasing with a growing number of passenger and commercial vehicles, especially across emerging nations.

Market Development –

"New Market Entrants Focusing on Technological Innovations for Product Development"

Start-ups are focused on investing in the creation of toxic-free titanium dioxide nanoparticles and the sustainability trend. Emerging companies are using advanced technologies for the development of new products. This is a tactical move used by new entrants to increase their market presence.

TioTech AS is a Norwegian start-up that produces nanomaterials made of titanium dioxide and works on titania-based technology. For use in quick charging and long-lasting batteries, TioTech is creating the next generation of titania (TiO2) materials. With TitanBTM, a TiO2-based compound, batteries can be charged in arctic temperatures, have their lifetimes extended, and safety concerns are all but eliminated.





Covid-19 Impact on Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market -

COVID-19 has adversely impacted the global economy in three major ways: decrease in production and demand, disruption of supply chain, and adverse financial impact on firms and financial markets

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a swift and severe negative impact on globally integrated industries such as the paints & coatings and cosmetic & personal care by hampering the supply chain. It is expected to negatively impact manufacturing, distribution, and supply of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

The development of novel goods is receiving more funding from the producers of titanium dioxide nanoparticles. Leading manufacturers are putting their efforts into creating new product features to solve various user issues. The focus of key companies is on creating joint ventures to capture a higher market share in novel applications.

For instance :

In 2021, DuPont acquired Laird Performance Materials as it became part of the electronics & industrial interconnect solutions business. This acquisition will aid in strengthening the electronics & industrial (E&I) segment of DuPont.





Key Segments in Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Industry Research

by Product Form : Rutile Nanoparticles Anatase Nanoparticles Combination of Rutile & Anatase Nanoparticles Nanowires & Nanotubes Others

by Application : Personal Care Products Paints & Coatings Paper and Inks Catalysts Others

by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Product Form (Rutile, Anatase, Combination of Rutile & Anatase Nanoparticles, Nanowires & Nanotubes) By Application (Personal Care Products, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Inks Catalysts & Others) By region – Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Fact.MR's Domain Knowledge in Chemicals and Materials

Our chemicals and materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemicals and materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals and materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

