Leukemia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022

The global leukemia therapeutics market is expected to grow from $13.88 billion in 2021 to $15.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.07%. The leukemia therapeutics market is expected to reach $20.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.99%.



The leukemia therapeutics market consists of sales of the leukemia therapeutics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the treatment of leukemia.Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and proceeds to uncontrolled blood cell growth.



The type treatment for leukemia depends on various factors such as age, overall health, type of leukemia, its current condition within the body and others.



The main treatment types in leukemia therapeutics are chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and other treatments.Immunotherapy is a method of leukemia treatment that stimulates the body's immune system to recognize and eliminate malignant cells.



These are used to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, and other type of leukemia using small molecules and biologics. The various end users of leukemia therapeutics are hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the leukemia therapeutics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the leukemia therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of leukemia is driving the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market.Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and proceeds to uncontrolled blood cell growth.



The increased accessibility of medical treatment to leukemia patients across the globe and the growing availability of treatment options have contributed to increased demand for leukemia therapeutics.For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new leukemia cases in the United States increased from 60,530 cases in 2020 to 61,090 cases in 2021.



Therefore, the rising prevalence of leukemia is contributing to the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market.



Combination therapies is new trend gaining popularity in the leukemia therapeutics market.In combination therapies, two or more modalities are tested in combinations with other immunotherapies or targeted therapies that promise to deliver long-term survival benefits that may be unavailable with current approaches.



For instance, in September 2021, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a US-based cancer treatment, and research institute's clinical research team reported that a combination of three molecularly targeted drugs including an inhibitor of BCL-2 (venetoclax), a second-generation inhibitor of BTK (acalabrutinib), and a CD20 inhibitor (obinutuzumab) are effective against chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).



In November 2021, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Trillium Therapeutics for approximately $2.22 billion. With this acquisition, Pfizer aims to boost its's oncology portfolio with the addition of next-generation immuno-therapies of Trillium. Trillium Therapeutics is a Canada-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer.



The countries covered in the leukemia therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

