Agricultural Biologicals Market Worth $20.59 Billion by 2026 | At 13.68% CAGR

Pune, India, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural biologicals market size is expected to witness prominent growth in the coming year on account of the increasing need to feed the growing population with better quality agrarian production. The rising incidences of pest outbreaks destroy fields at a stretch in no time. Many farmers face huge losses every year. Pesticides and chemicals used in crops are harmful to humans when consumed, and this led to the adoption of biologicals. The Fortune Business Insights published its report titled, "Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026," states the market size was USD 7.42 billion in 2018 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 13.68% to reach USD 20.59 billion by the end of 2026. The forecast duration is set between 2019 to 2026.

The current coronavirus outbreak has economically impacted the whole world. Most of the import-export businesses are at a halt for an unknown period and are depending on government measures to tackle this unwanted situation. Most companies are facing huge losses. We at Fortune Business Insights are offering special reports on the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. These reports are thoroughly analyzed based on the current situation and emphasize prospects, thereby adding informational and financial benefits to investors.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players functioning in the market. They are as follows:

Novozymes A/S

Valagro S.p.A

Isagro S.p.A

Koppert Biological Systems

Valent Biosciences

Marrone Bio Innovations

UPL

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Other vendors

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 13.68% 2026 Value Projection USD 20.59 Billion Base Year 2018 Agricultural Biologicals Market Size in 2018 USD 7.42 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 175 Segments Covered By Type, By Formulation , By Application Agricultural Biologicals Market Growth Drivers Rising Incidences of Pest Outbreaks to Boost Market Launch of an innovative and high-quality product is a key strategy for growth in the market

The Report Answers the Following Queries:

What is the nature of the market?

How will stringent regulations on chemical and synthetic fertilizers drive the market for agricultural biologics?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market?

What the significant industry developments, and current trends of the market?

Browse Summary of this Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-biologicals-market-100411

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Incidences of Pest Outbreaks to Boost Market

Most of the chemicals used in crops exploit and pose a threat to the environment. The rise in awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals on vegetables is a significant factor in promoting the agricultural biologicals market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand for supreme quality yielded farm production and the need for protecting them from pests will aid in the expansion of the market. Additionally, the growing awareness about crop protection and crop nutrition products among farmers and agricultural enthusiasts will also augment growth.

On the contrary, crops yielded out of this procedure have a lower shelf life as compared to crops produced out of chemical and synthetic fertilizers, and this may challenge the market. Nevertheless, strict regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies on the use of synthetic or artificial biologicals are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment-

Biopesticides Segment to Cover Major Shares on Account of Increasing Inclination Towards Developing Pest Resistance Products

Based on segmentation by type, the biopesticides segment earned 51.8% agricultural biologicals market share. This is attributed to the increasing preference towards pest-resistant products for their crops. This, coupled with the growing demand for organic farming, is promoting the sale of this segment and further expected to continue doing so in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

North America and Europe to Dominate Market Due to Stringent Regulations Imposed on Synthetic Chemicals

Based on geographical segmentation, both Europe and North America are holding an estimated 60% or more share of the market. This is attributed to the advent of advanced agricultural technologies to develop products, coupled with the strict laws imposed on the use of synthetic chemicals for protecting crops. Additionally, the increasing number of organic farms in significant economies such as Mexico and the U.S. is likely to help these regions continue dominating the market in the forecast years as well. In 2018, North America earned a revenue of USD 2.40 billion.

Competitive Landscape-



Players Engaging in Geographical Expansion for Gaining Competitive Edge

Companies operating in the market for agricultural biologicals are investing heavily on product development and uses in various sectors such as horticulture, agriculture, and forestry, to gain significant shares. Besides this, players are also waiting to get approvals from regulatory bodies and pest management services for their products, thereby helping them to maintain their strategic position in the market. Furthermore, players are emphasizing on geographical expansion, offering a diverse portfolio.

