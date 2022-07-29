New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310838/?utm_source=GNW





The global blood collection devices market is expected to grow from $6.48 billion in 2021 to $6.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The blood collection devices market is expected to reach $8.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.19%.



The blood collection devices market consists of sales of blood collection devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to devices used for collecting and sampling blood for various purposes including testing, archiving of blood samples, and others.Blood collection devices are used for health and wellness testing, population studies, or research and preclinical drug studies.



Blood collection devices are cost-effective, trackable, user-friendly, and ideal for the isolation of inaccessible or remote samples by replacing the lab collection, nurse, cold storage, and sample processing with a reliable, and stable collection.



The main types of blood collection devices include blood collection tubes, lancets, micro container tubes, and warming devices.The blood collection tubes refer to tubes used for coagulation investigations and sodium citrate-containing blood collection.



Blood collection tubes are used for various components and conduct blood into and out of a patient's body to get tested in the laboratory.Different tests and biochemical assays require various types of sample collection tubes.



The different materials used in the manufacturing of blood collection devices include glass, stainless steel, and plastic, they are used in manual and automatic blood collection by hospitals, blood collection centers, diagnostic centers, and others.



North America was the largest region in the blood collection devices market in 2021.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the blood collection devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing incidence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the blood collection devices market.Infectious diseases are infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.



Infectious disorders such as hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), malaria, syphilis, and brucellosis are tested through blood collection and sampling.The constant increase in incidences of infectious diseases and its diagnostics activities are expected to boost the utilization of blood collection devices.



According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the reported cases of infectious diseases in the United States increased from 2.97 million cases in 2018 to 3.10 million cases in 2019, a 4% rise in cases in one year. Therefore, the increase in incidences of infectious diseases is expected to boost demand for blood collection devices during the forecast period.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the blood collection devices market.Many companies operating in the blood collection devices market are developing new products or new technologies to meet fast-growing industry demand and enhance their business presence across the globe.



The technologically advanced products developed by companies are focused on enhancing comfort and providing advanced protection to customers.For instance, in April 2022, Owen Mumford, a medical device design and manufacturing company introduced a new venous blood collection portfolio under its Unistik brand.



The new portfolio draws on the company's expertise and history in capillary blood sampling to provide a range of venous devices that ensure patient safety, comfort, and quality.The Unistik ShieldLock Ultra combines a one-handed and in-vein activated safety system to reduce the risk of NSIs.



The device also has a unique safety feature that, when activated, closes the tube between the needle and the Luer to avoid blood exposure after the needle is removed from the vein.



In July 2021, a leading global medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) acquired Velano Vascular for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, BD enables health care providers to help eliminate multiple needlesticks for blood sample collection, reducing the pain and discomfort from the process while delivering quality outcomes and increasing patient satisfaction.



Velano Vascular is a US-based medical equipment manufacturer committed to enhancing both inpatient blood collection and vascular access.



The countries covered in the blood collection devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

