ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Insurance Brokers Global Market to Reach $187 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.2%

by Globe Newswire
July 29, 2022 5:43 AM | 2 min read

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Brokers Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insurance brokers market reached a value of nearly $128,210.3 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $128,210.3 million in 2021 to $187,982.0 million in 2026 at a rate of 8.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 and reach $278,308.9 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, government led insurance reforms, increasing healthcare costs, and impact of COVID-19. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were self-insuring, low insurance penetration, falling life insurance penetration rates and lack of awareness.

Going forward, an increase in chronic diseases and disabilities, growth of the middle-class in emerging markets, and increasing mergers and acquisitions will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the insurance brokers market in the future include direct sales by insurance providers, additional charges by insurance brokers and consumers considering insurance as non-investment grade.

Market-trend-based strategies for the insurance brokers market include technologies to aid automation of insurance, adaption of insurance portals and digital distribution channels for efficiency, entry of nontraditional firms in the insurance brokers market, and increasing mergers and acquisitions.

Player-adopted strategies in the insurance brokers market include focus on expanding operational presence through acquisitions, focus on strengthening business through expansion and digitization of existing manual operations.

Scope
Markets Covered:

  1. By Type: Life Insurance; General Insurance; Health Insurance; Other Types
  2. By Mode: Offline; Online
  3. By End User: Corporate; Individuals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Insurance Brokers Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

7. Insurance Brokers Market Characteristics

8. Insurance Brokers Market Trends and Strategies

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On Insurance Brokers

10. Global Insurance Brokers Market Size And Growth

11. Global Insurance Brokers Market Segmentation

12. Insurance Brokers Market, Regional And Country Analysis

13. Asia-Pacific Insurance Brokers Market

14. Western Europe Insurance Brokers Market

15. Eastern Europe Insurance Brokers Market

16. North America Insurance Brokers Market

17. South America Insurance Brokers Market

18. Middle East Insurance Brokers Market

19. Africa Insurance Brokers Market

20. Insurance Brokers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Insurance Brokers Market

22. Insurance Brokers Market Opportunities And Strategies

23. Insurance Brokers Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

24. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc
  • Aon PLC
  • Arthur J Gallagher & Co
  • Willis Towers Watson PLC
  • Acrisure LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbnf8n

Attachment 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst RatingsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.