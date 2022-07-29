Global Marine Cables & Connectors Market Report 2022-2027: Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Networks & Heavy Investments in Offshore Wind Projects Driving Growth

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Cables & Connectors Market Research Report by Type (Cable and Connector), Underwater Depth, End Use, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Marine Cables & Connectors Market size was estimated at USD 7,062.10 million in 2020, USD 8,050.81 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.33% to reach USD 15,779.41 million by 2026.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Marine Cables & Connectors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Cable and Connector.

Based on Underwater Depth, the market was studied across Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial, and Freelay.

Based on End Use, the market was studied across Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power Transmission, and Telecommunication.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Networks

Heavy Investments in Offshore Wind Projects

Expanding Application Such as Cloud and Internet of Equipment Across Safeguard and Military

Restraints

Need For High Capital Investments

Opportunities

Expanding Global Demand for Application-Specific Marine Cables and Connectors

Improving Telecommunication Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Natural Disasters and Maritime Threats

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Marine Cables & Connectors Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

6. Marine Cables & Connectors Market, by Type



7. Marine Cables & Connectors Market, by Underwater Depth



8. Marine Cables & Connectors Market, by End Use



9. Americas Marine Cables & Connectors Market



10. Asia-Pacific Marine Cables & Connectors Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Marine Cables & Connectors Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Bhuwal Insulation Cable Private Limited

Birns Aquamate LLC

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fujitsu Limited

Hengtong Group

Hexatronic Group

IEWC Corp.

Nexans S.A.

NKT A/S

Norden Communication

NTT Ltd.

OCC Corporation

POWER CSL

Prysmian Group

Scorpion Oceanics Ltd.

T&D Power Tech Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Tykoflex AB

Yuhuan Huaji Marine Electrical Appliance Co.,Ltd.

