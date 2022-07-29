ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Water And Sewage Global Market to Reach $852.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%

by Globe Newswire
July 29, 2022 5:28 AM | 4 min read

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water And Sewage Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water and sewage market reached a value of nearly $578.4 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from 578.41 billion in 2021 to $852.92 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 and reach $1,271.20 billion in 2031.

Going forward, the rise in global population, rapidly diminishing fresh water resources, increasing demand for wastewater treatment, industrial pollutions, awareness on cleanliness and increasing smart cities will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the water and sewage market in the future include high cost of water treatment technology.

The water and sewage market is segmented by type into water supply and irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities and steam and air-conditioning supply. The water supply and irrigation systems market was the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by type, accounting for 51.1% of the total in 2021. Going forward, both water supply and irrigation systems and sewage treatment facilities market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the water and sewage market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.

The water and sewage market is also segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. The residential market was the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by end-user, accounting for 29.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the water and sewage market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

The water and sewage market is also segmented by type of operator into public and private. The public operator market was the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by end-user channel, accounting for 91.7% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the private operator segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the water and sewage market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewage market, accounting for 33.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the water and sewage market will be Middle East, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 9.2% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.1% and 7.0% respectively.

Scope:
Markets Covered:

  1. 1) By Type: Water Supply and Irrigation Systems; Sewage Treatment Facilities; Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply
  2. 2) By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Agriculture
  3. 3) By Operator: Public; Private

Key Topics Covered:

1. Water And Sewage Market Executive Summary

2. Table Of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

7. Water And Sewage Market Characteristics

8. Water And Sewage Market, Service Analysis - Service Examples

9. Water And Sewage Market, Supply Chain Analysis

10. Water And Sewage Market Customer Information

11. Water And Sewage Market Trends And Strategies

12. Impact of COVID-19 on Water And Sewage Market

13. Global Water And Sewage Market Size And Growth

14. Water And Sewage Market, Regional Analysis

15. Global Water And Sewage Market Segmentation

16. Global Water And Sewage Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

17. Asia-Pacific Water And Sewage Market

18. Western Europe Water And Sewage Market

19. Eastern Europe Water And Sewage Market

20. North America Water And Sewage Market

21. South America Water And Sewage Market

22. Middle East Water And Sewage Market

23. Africa Water And Sewage Market

24. Global Water and Sewage Competitive Landscape

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Water And Sewage Market

26. Market Background: Utilities Market

27. Global Water And Sewage Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Water And Sewage Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

30. Copyright and Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Veolia Environment SA
  • Suez Environnement SA
  • Engie
  • Huaneng Power International, Inc.
  • Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwvp7j

Attachment 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst RatingsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.