Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing Global Market Report 2022-2026: Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A $1.7 Billion Global Opportunity for Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period.
Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR, while growth in the Immunoassays segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR. With diabetes reaching epidemic levels, there is strong potential for diabetes diagnostic and monitoring devices or tools including Hemoglobin A1c blood test.
Hemoglobin A1c testing is attracting the attention of the healthcare industry and patients alike by virtue of its numerous advantages. For example, HbA1c tests can be performed at any given time in a day and do not necessitate overnight fasting prior to the collection of blood sample, which is an essential requirement in case of traditional oral glucose tolerance test. Moreover, HbA1c testing needs to be performed on a quarterly-basis.
Also, HbA1c test results provide physicians with information needed to develop intervention strategies and treatment plans to prevent diabetes-related complications. Healthcare professionals are increasingly choosing to prescribe HbA1c test for patients for tracking their blood glucose levels, as against blood glucose tests owing to the former`s better reliability, thereby enhancing the overall test volume. Since A1c test determines the glucose levels in a patient over the prior 2-3 month period, it is considered to be an ideal and reliable option for tracking diabetes than the conventional blood glucose tests.
By technology type, global HbA1c testing devices market is categorized into ion-exchange HPLC, affinity binding chromatography, enzymatic assay, and turbidimetric inhibition immunoassay, among others. All types of techniques are utilized for estimating blood hemoglobin levels or for checking HbA1c concentrations in diabetic individuals.
Select Competitors
- A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alere Inc.
- ARKRAY Inc.
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Diazyme Laboratories Inc.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- HemoCue AB
- OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd
- PTS Diagnostics
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Tosoh Bioscience Inc.
- Trinity Biotech plc
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices
- Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality
- Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market
- Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption
- High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices
- Variants & Derivatives Affecting Accuracy of HbA1c Testing
- Rising Menace of Undiagnosed Diabetes Turns Heads towards Hemoglobin A1c Testing
- Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis
- Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Hemoglobin A1C Testing
- Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care
- Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and Continuous Glucose Monitors Offer Viable Alternative to Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring
- Role of Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
- HbA1C Testing Holds Significance as Screening Strategy for Gestational Diabetes
- Home HbA1C Testing Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9v2zon
Attachment
