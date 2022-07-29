Confti 2.0 Launched: Now Anyone Can Create and Govern NFT DAOs

New York, NY, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 29, 2022, Confti 2.0 launched. Now, with NFT DAO creation and NFT Part staking made officially available for everyone, NFT projects and holders can empower their NFT through DAOs. Besides, all DAO members who stake NFT Parts can get rewards and governance rights in NFT Vaults. In 1.0 , Confti offered NFT crowdfunding and division tools, while the 2.0 version clearly focuses on DAOs. The crowdfunding parties and NFT division are now available as NFT DAO tools where DAO creators and members can jointly decide on how and when to use them.

DAO is a new type of social organization that stimulates its members to participate in governance with incentives. It maximizes the role of collective force to promote the realization of goals. NFT DAOs are similar. They manage and develop NFTs and discover their overall value using this new organization type. First, an NFT is stored in a collectively held DAO Vault. Then, acting like an individual or project, DAO members jointly promote the NFT, reach a broader consensus in the market and achieve globalization and branding easier. Moreover, a DAO itself gathers many members, has a global traffic of its own, and becomes a huge intangible asset itself. DAOs can cooperate with other DAOs or projects, e.g., perform asset barter. To help NFT DAOs further increase the governance level and promote the asset appreciation, Confti 2.0 will continuously add more NFT tools for DAOs, including NFT issuance, trading, sale of separate NFTs in Vaults, etc.

Confti is a decentralized NFT platform where users implement collective ownership and governance through DAOs. They are powered by NFT division, crowdfunding Parties, issuance, trading, and other derivative tools, opening blue-chip NFTs to all users, and not just those with a high net worth. Now ordinary users can have NFTs of their own and a front-row seat to web3, too.

Website: www.confti.club

Twitter: twitter.com/Confti_

Discord: discord.gg/XEmGa8sNdW

Company Name: Confti

Contact Person: Melo Tsai

Email: melo.cai@confti.club

Website: www.confti.club

Disclaimer: This release is meant for information only. Consider doing your own research before making financial decisions related to any company.



