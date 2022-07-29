Edenloop Launches NFT Search Engine - Full Swing to NFT Portal Site

NEW YORK, NY, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justin Hur, CEO of Edenloop, the Canada based NFT Marketplace, announces that they will launch a blockchain-based 'Block Loop' and carry out full-fledged business as an NFT portal site.
Edenloop is an NFT exchange that embodies the true decentralization of the web for personalization of information and contributes to the protection of the rights and interests of digital artists as well as the copyright of their creations.
Particularly, it is a representative ERC-20 NFT exchange in Korea characterized by increased safety through expanded 2D and 3D IP security technologies.
Edenloop's newly introduced Web 3.0-based "Blockloop" functions similar to Google Web Crawling technology, and acts as a true decentralized search engine by checking centralized transactions of giant NFT marketplaces through blockchain technology that can search for and trade NFTs issued by foundations around the world.
The operating principle of Blockloop technology is that by crawling (importing) meta data of NFTs in blockchain, NFT information of marketplaces searched randomly by Loop Tag is purified through an algorithm of the Edenloop platform, duplicated transaction values are then classified, and similar classifications are stored in each database.
Snippet is a technology that provides various data such as token ID, contact address, and contact type of NFT that fits the intention of search within an aligned Loop Tag, and can also be traded.
This not only minimizes the time required to find information on portal sites, but also first provides keyword search ranking services to improve and maintain the quality of optimized platform traffic through SEO (Search Engine Optimization) technology.
Based on this, it is expected to protect intellectual property rights (IP) through the Edenloop platform security system and provide users with high scalability and opportunities through conjunction with real economy and various metaverse services.
Because the Edenloop platform protects intellectual property rights (IPR) by interworking NFTs and creations, the platform has the feature of self-providing security and revenue generation opportunities to enable preferential services to users to secure diversity.
Through Blockloop NFT is searched for all chains and only the stable transaction fee is required in the transactions, and this has the advantage of reducing transaction fees as a trading user, showing great advantage of receiving transaction rewards with Edenloop token ELT or EELT.
Edenloop's CEO Justin Hur stated, "We perceived that a fast, comprehensive, and large-scope search engine was needed in to maximize NFT value. At present, this is under discussion with many domestic and foreign search engine engineers. As a result, Edenloop's revampment of the block loop search engine will bring many changes in the market". He added, "As a platform that combines NFT marketplaces and search engines, we will move to a full-scale global NFT portal site, and in the near future, there will be a big step through advancement into the major stock exchange market".
Meanwhile, Edenloop, with a foundation of technology and patents, and as a company in possession of vast know-how and databases through business operations for 10 years with a total of 1,260 companies including Samsung, LGU+, and SKT, the newly introduced Blockloop technology is led by the general developer of Daum Kakao, the second largest portal site in Korea, and is expected to be launched by the leading developers of the Samsung mobile market.
Media Contact
Brand: EDENLOOP Network Inc.
Contact: James
E-Mail: contact@edenloop.io
Website: https://edenloop.io
Telegram: https://t.me/EdenLoopOfficial_Global
SOURCE: EDENLOOP Network Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.