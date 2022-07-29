Liberty Can Help First Home Buyers to Get Ahead in the Current Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite recent rate rises, a new study by leading researcher YouGov shows more than one million Aussies plan to take on their first home loan in the next year.

As one of the leading non-bank lenders, Liberty works with many first homebuyers who may not qualify for a loan via traditional assessment methods.

With further rate increases on the horizon, house prices across the country have started to fall from record levels reached during the pandemic.

According to Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong, the shift in the housing market has provided an opportunity for first home buyers.

"Getting on the property ladder is becoming more achievable for new borrowers, and we take pride in offering flexible home loans for first-time buyers," she said.

Ms Armstrong says that regardless of your financial journey, there are many different routes to buying your first home.

"We know that more and more young Australians are earning their income in untraditional ways. We want to support their financial goals with the right opportunities," she said.

The pandemic has changed the way Australians work, increasing the demand for more personalised home loan choices.

"Many lenders won't consider small business owners, freelancers or contractors. But we know that that doesn't define your money story," Ms Armstrong said.

Young Australians who may not have a high credit score or the ability to save a large deposit, now have a variety of ways to reach their home ownership goals.

By looking at the bigger picture, Liberty can offer free-thinking home loans tailored to each customer's individual situation.

Getting into the property market can be daunting. But by discussing all the options available to you with a mortgage broker, such as a Liberty Adviser, owning your first home can be a much more straightforward experience.

