Aniverse Listed on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Huobi Global

SEOUL, KOREA, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANIVERSE announces the listing of ANV token on Huobi Global, a global cryptocurrency exchange. Aniverse is a UGC-based (User Generated Contents) Web 3.0 metaverse that allows anyone to easily create content using character IP (intellectual property rights). Within the Aniverse Web 3.0 ecosystem, users can enjoy a variety of services such as games, NFT staking, governance, amongst others and earn rewards accordingly.

Aniverse is expected to support users to directly create and own content using various global character IPs within the Web 3.0 metaverse, and enable users to share content by linking with their own social media channels.

Huobi Global Exchange is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2013 and is currently the 6th largest global cryptocurrency exchange market in the world by trading volume (based on the CoinMarketCap exchange rankings). With the Huobi Global listing, Aniverse supports ANV trading on various domestic and foreign exchanges such as Bithumb, MEXC Global, and Huobi Global.

Earlier this year Aniverse launched and sold out all 10,000 Larva PFP NFTs on OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, and in May, Aniverse also launched Larva PFP NFT staking and swap services. Holders of Larva NFT can be rewarded with Klaytn-based token KANV through NFT staking, and can trade KANV obtained from staking rewards to ANV through a swap service on an exchange where ANV is listed.

ANV can be deposited into the Huobi Global USDT Market at 10am (UTC) on July 21st, and withdrawals are available from 9am (UTC) on July 24th. Trading is possible from the 24th, the official listing date, and the specific time will be announced later on the Huobi Global official website, and on Aniverse social media channels.

Meanwhile, Aniverse will be holding a variety of airdrop and trading volume events to commemorate listing on Huobi Global. "We are very excited to keep our promise of listing on a global exchange, as stated in our roadmap," said an Aniverse official, "Based on the Huobi Global listing following the MEXC Global listing, we will continue to proceed with listing on large exchanges and expand the ecosystem of the project."

