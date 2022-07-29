Aniverse Listed on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Huobi Global

SEOUL, KOREA, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANIVERSE announces the listing of ANV token on Huobi Global, a global cryptocurrency exchange. Aniverse is a UGC-based (User Generated Contents) Web 3.0 metaverse that allows anyone to easily create content using character IP (intellectual property rights). Within the Aniverse Web 3.0 ecosystem, users can enjoy a variety of services such as games, NFT staking, governance, amongst others and earn rewards accordingly.
Related link: https://www.huobi.com/en-us/exchange/anv_usdt/
Aniverse is expected to support users to directly create and own content using various global character IPs within the Web 3.0 metaverse, and enable users to share content by linking with their own social media channels.
Huobi Global Exchange is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2013 and is currently the 6th largest global cryptocurrency exchange market in the world by trading volume (based on the CoinMarketCap exchange rankings). With the Huobi Global listing, Aniverse supports ANV trading on various domestic and foreign exchanges such as Bithumb, MEXC Global, and Huobi Global.
Earlier this year Aniverse launched and sold out all 10,000 Larva PFP NFTs on OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, and in May, Aniverse also launched Larva PFP NFT staking and swap services. Holders of Larva NFT can be rewarded with Klaytn-based token KANV through NFT staking, and can trade KANV obtained from staking rewards to ANV through a swap service on an exchange where ANV is listed.
ANV can be deposited into the Huobi Global USDT Market at 10am (UTC) on July 21st, and withdrawals are available from 9am (UTC) on July 24th. Trading is possible from the 24th, the official listing date, and the specific time will be announced later on the Huobi Global official website, and on Aniverse social media channels.
Meanwhile, Aniverse will be holding a variety of airdrop and trading volume events to commemorate listing on Huobi Global. "We are very excited to keep our promise of listing on a global exchange, as stated in our roadmap," said an Aniverse official, "Based on the Huobi Global listing following the MEXC Global listing, we will continue to proceed with listing on large exchanges and expand the ecosystem of the project."
Media Contact
Brand: ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD
Contact: Media team
Email: ysc@aniverse.io
Telephone: +82 070-4609-6487
Website: https://aniverse.io/
SOURCE: ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.