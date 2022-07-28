Increasing Prevalence of Degenerative Disc Disease Leading to Steady Growth of Spinal Surgery Products Market: Fact.MR Analysis

Seoul, South Korea, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global spinal surgery products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% and reach a market value of US$ 15.5 billion by the end of 2030.



The market is divided into degenerative disc disease, traumas & fractures, complicated deformities, and others based on disease indication. Due to the rising number of disc replacement procedures and the increased demand for artificial discs, degenerative disc disease is predicted to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. One of the most common problems in the world today is lower back pain, which is predicted to favour the growth of the degenerative disc disease market.

Increase in the number of births with abnormalities causing modification or misalignment in the spinal column and rising elderly population are predicted to drive the complicated deformity sector. The traumas & fractures market is expected to grow significantly between 2022 and 2030 due to the rise in spinal injuries and fractures, attractive reimbursement scenario, and the need for less invasive procedures.

Which Regions Should Spinal Surgery Product Manufacturers Focus On?

"Presence of Key Market Players & High Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses Driving Sales of Spinal Surgery Equipment in North America & Europe"

The market is anticipated to be dominated by North America throughout the forecast period. The reasons for North America's dominance in the global market are new product releases, strategic alliances, increasing biologics research, and an increase in the prevalence of spinal illnesses.

The main factors driving market expansion in Europe include favourable health reimbursement, strong demand for medical equipment in Germany and the U.K., and rising rates of spine surgery. It is anticipated that government funding and active investment will dominate the Europe market.

Due to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of degenerative illnesses, and lower back discomfort, the demand for orthopedic spine devices in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to soar during the projected period.

One of the main factors boosting the spine surgery products market in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is the expansion of prominent manufacturers' distribution networks in emerging countries and rising healthcare spending.

Key Segments Covered in the Spinal Surgery Products Industry Survey

B y Device :



Fusion Devices

Non-fusion Devices Others





B y Disease Indication :



Degenerative Disc Disease

Complex Deformity Traumas & Fractures Others



B y End Use :



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Specialty Clinics Others



B y Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Key players are engaging in a variety of strategic measures to increase their market shares, including mergers and acquisitions, technology partnerships, collaborations, and the creation and introduction of cutting-edge products.

Cohere TLIF-O implant and Cohere TLIF-A implant for posterior spine surgery were both introduced by NuVasive in October 2021.

Stryker declared a definitive merger agreement in January 2022, under which, it would pay US$ 79.25 per share, or a total equity value of roughly US$ 2.97 billion, and a total estimated value of roughly US$ 3.09 billion, to procure all the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc.

Key players in the Spinal Surgery Products Market

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Depuy Synthes

Medtronic

Globus Medical Inc.

RTI Surgical Holdings

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Seaspine Holdings Corporation



Key Takeaways from Spinal Surgery Products Market Study

The global spinal surgery products market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 15.5 billion by 2030.

Demand for spinal surgery products is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Due to the rising number of Americans experiencing lower back pain and other ailments related to the spine each year, the United States currently holds a dominant position in the North America market for spinal surgery devices.

As more spinal fusion procedures are performed, spinal fusion equipment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2022. High growth has been brought on by technological advancements in spine fusion surgeries, whether internal fixation is used or not.

