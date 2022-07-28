The ProMedia Group of Tampa Names Todd Litchy as New Director of Engineering

Tampa, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -
Litchy is an industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience. He graduated Cum Laude from The International Academy of Design in Tampa, FL in 2000 where he taught Pre and Post Audio Production. The curriculum included everything from waveform editing with DAWs to Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound mixing. After 5 years working with home theater systems, Litchy moved into commercial AV and back into Pro Audio, including serving as game day support at Raymond James Stadium, maintaining the broadcast AV system and televisions at the stadium.
His qualifications include Crestron and Extron configuration and programming, commissioning AV systems, DSP programming, and AV engineering and design. His credentials include: Avixa CTS-D and CTS-I, Biamp TesiraFORTE certification, Rational Acoustics Smaart V8, Crestron MTA, Crestron NVX, Crestron CTI Core System Programming, Q-SYS Level One, Q-SYS Control 101, Dante Level 2, BSS London Blue, and Harman Certified Audio Designer.
"Due to the growth of The ProMedia Group's client base and the market's need for competent audiovisual integrators, it was imperative that we grow our engineering and design department," notes Ken Avis, CEO. "Todd Litchy was the right person at the right time. Along with our veteran and newer engineers, we are confident that his leadership and contributions will help The ProMedia Group become the most capable AV design-build integrator in Florida."
For more information aboutThe ProMedia Group, visit TheProMediaGroup.com
About The ProMedia Group:
The ProMedia Group was established in 2009 by industry veterans with many years of experience in Commercial Audiovisual services, Video Walls and Video Conferencing systems. The ProMedia Group is a leading single-source provider of audiovisual and networked solutions. Clientele industries include legal, technology, healthcare, government, retail, and other various professions.
Every design aspect is tailored to the needs of each client and their budget. Only the most reputable manufacturers that offer top-of-the-line commercial products with innovative and reliable hardware are selected. The ProMedia Group provides these products with a complete suite of consultation, design, implementation, management, and support services. Call The ProMedia Group at 1-800-881-6887 today for a consultation.
###
For more information about The ProMedia Group, contact the company here:
The ProMedia Group
Ken Avis
800-881-6887
info@thepromediagoup.com
The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp.
4893 West Waters Ave. Suite F Tampa FL. 33634
Ken Avis
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.