Download New York Bike, Bicycle, E-Bike Accident Lawyer Glenn Herman New Web Resource - Black Cyclists Die 4.5 Times More

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Center for Disease Control (CDC) considers increases in motor-vehicle safety one of the greatest public health achievements of the 21st century, with the annual death rate declining from 18 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled to 1.7 per 100 million VMT in 1997, a 90% decrease. However, traffic-related tragedies are still prevalent, particularly in major cities such as New York, and new research has found that there are significant disparities in the distribution of traffic fatalities between ethnic groups in the United States." Glenn A. Herman, NYC Bike Accident Lawyer.
The report covers:
- Data from Harvard Study
- 2021 and 2022 Traffic Death Statistics
- Traffic Deaths in NYC
