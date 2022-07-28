Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $14.8 Million for the Second Quarter of 2022, and $27.7 Million for the First Six Months of 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK, the holding company (the "Company") for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $14.8 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $12.9 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $27.7 million, or $0.45 per average diluted common share, compared to $20.0 million, or $0.33 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. All results are unaudited.
"Our second quarter of 2022 results were stellar, generating record earnings for the quarter and for the first half of 2022," said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Year-over-year core deposit growth was solid, supporting strong organic loan growth. Loans, excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and residential mortgages, increased 12% from a year earlier. Additionally, our strong liquidity provides us with the opportunity for investment strategies that positively impact our net interest income."
"We continue to deliver solid profitability metrics, including an annualized return on average tangible equity of 14.06% and an efficiency ratio of 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "Our excellent credit quality further improved during the second quarter of 2022 with nonperforming assets declining 56% from a year ago and down 29% from the linked quarter. Our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans increased to 1.48%, or $45.5 million, at June 30, 2022, from 1.41%, or $42.8 million, at March 31, 2022, despite having a negative provision for credit losses on loans, due to net loan recoveries on previously charged off loans of $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin improved to 3.38% for the second quarter 2022, compared to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022."
"Our franchise is growing as we continue to look for opportunities to expand in the San Francisco Bay area. We recently opened a new banking office in Oakland, at 1111 Broadway, Suite 1650, offering a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees. We will continue to focus on deepening our existing customer relationships while cultivating new customer relationships," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "Going forward, our balance sheet remains well positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. Together with our strong liquidity and capital levels, earnings capacity and dedicated employees, we are well positioned for further success as we head into the second half of the year."
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality
(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022, except as noted):
Operating Results:
Diluted earnings per share were $0.24 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.15 for the second quarter of 2021, and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 for the first six months of 2022, compared to $0.33 for the first six months of 2021.
The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
For the Quarter Ended:
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Return on average tangible assets
1.15
%
0.99
%
0.73
%
1.07
%
0.85
%
Return on average tangible equity
14.06
%
12.47
%
8.84
%
13.28
%
10.16
%
Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 20% to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans. Net interest income increased 10% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on loans, investment securities and overnight funds, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans. Net interest income increased 15% to $80.1 million for the first six months of 2022, compared to $69.8 million for the first six months of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.
The fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin increased 33 basis points to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 from 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities, higher average yield on overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.
The FTE net interest margin increased 38 basis points to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022, from 3.00% for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets into higher yielding loans and investment securities, higher average yield on overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and a decline in the cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.
For the first six months of 2022, the FTE net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.21%, compared to 3.10% for the first six months of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.
The following table, as of June 30, 2022, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company's annual net interest income that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates from the base rate:
Increase/(Decrease) in
Estimated Net
Interest Income(1)
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Change in Interest Rates (basis points)
+400
$
40,591
22.7
%
+300
$
30,388
17.0
%
+200
$
20,241
11.3
%
+100
$
10,153
5.7
%
0
—
—
−100
$
(19,568
)
(11.0
)%
−200
$
(36,408
)
(20.4
)%
(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income. ___________________
The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 4.70% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower fees on PPP loans, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgage loans.
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Income
Yield
Balance
Income
Yield
Loans, core bank
$
2,530,836
$
27,402
4.34
%
$
2,483,708
$
26,097
4.26
%
Prepayment fees
—
549
0.09
%
—
510
0.08
%
PPP loans
21,479
53
0.99
%
60,264
146
0.98
%
PPP fees, net
—
493
9.21
%
—
1,346
9.06
%
Asset-based lending
49,667
874
7.06
%
69,617
950
5.53
%
Bay View Funding factored receivables
64,085
3,129
19.58
%
57,761
2,793
19.61
%
Purchased residential mortgages
381,988
2,711
2.85
%
355,626
2,428
2.77
%
Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans
8,425
77
3.67
%
8,514
77
3.67
%
Loan fair value mark / accretion
(6,303
)
1,250
0.20
%
(6,901
)
754
0.12
%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
$
3,050,177
$
36,538
4.80
%
$
3,028,589
$
35,101
4.70
%
The average yield on the total loan portfolio remained flat at 4.80% for both the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, as an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans and higher yields on the asset-based lending portfolio, was offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, declines in the average yields of the core bank loans and Bay View Funding factored receivables.
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Income
Yield
Balance
Income
Yield
Loans, core bank
$
2,530,836
$
27,402
4.34
%
$
2,246,030
$
25,036
4.47
%
Prepayment fees
—
549
0.09
%
—
504
0.09
%
PPP loans
21,479
53
0.99
%
334,604
831
1.00
%
PPP fees, net
—
493
9.21
%
—
1,876
2.25
%
Asset-based lending
49,667
874
7.06
%
35,125
464
5.30
%
Bay View Funding factored receivables
64,085
3,129
19.58
%
48,993
2,772
22.69
%
Purchased residential mortgages
381,988
2,711
2.85
%
125,710
981
3.13
%
Purchased CRE loans
8,425
77
3.67
%
14,602
110
3.02
%
Loan fair value mark / accretion
(6,303
)
1,250
0.20
%
(10,643
)
865
0.15
%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
$
3,050,177
$
36,538
4.80
%
$
2,794,421
$
33,439
4.80
%
•
The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 5.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, and a decrease in interest and fees on PPP loans.
For the Six Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
Income
Yield
Balance
Income
Yield
Loans, core bank
$
2,507,403
$
53,498
4.30
%
$
2,222,135
$
49,729
4.51
%
Prepayment fees
—
1,059
0.09
%
—
1,021
0.09
%
PPP loans
40,764
199
0.98
%
326,928
1,615
1.00
%
PPP fees, net
—
1,839
9.10
%
—
5,276
3.25
%
Asset-based lending
59,587
1,825
6.18
%
31,268
838
5.40
%
Bay View Funding factored receivables
60,940
5,922
19.60
%
48,546
5,422
22.52
%
Purchased residential mortgages
368,880
5,139
2.81
%
74,238
1,099
2.99
%
Purchased CRE loans
8,469
154
3.67
%
15,875
281
3.57
%
Loan fair value mark / accretion
(6,600
)
2,004
0.16
%
(11,132
)
1,994
0.18
%
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
$
3,039,443
$
71,639
4.75
%
$
2,707,858
$
67,275
5.01
%
•
In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired from Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank was $5.3 million at June 30, 2022.
The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for both the second and first quarters of 2022, compared to 0.11% for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
During the second quarter of 2022, there was a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $181,000, compared to a $493,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2021, and a $567,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2022. There was a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $748,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a $2.0 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, mostly due to a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance, partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2022. Total noninterest income decreased from $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $637,000 gain on warrants and a higher gain on sale of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2022.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $4.6 million, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $637,000 gain on warrants and higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the first six months of 2022, partially offset by a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and a lower gain on sale of SBA loans during the first six months of 2022.
Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 decreased to $23.2 million, compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement during the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments during the second quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 remained relatively flat compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to $46.4 million, compared to $49.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a reserve for a legal settlement during the first six months of 2021, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense and FDIC assessments during the first six months of 2022.
Full time equivalent employees was 332 at June 30, 2022, and 330 at June 30, 2021, and 325 at March 31, 2022.
The efficiency ratio was 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 69.58% for the second quarter of 2021, and 57.16% for the first quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 54.86%, compared to 65.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement, the efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the second quarter of 2021, and 60.59% for the first six months of 2021.
Income tax expense was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 29.3%, compared to 25.1% for the second quarter of 2021, and 28.5% for the first quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $11.3 million, compared to $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 28.9%, compared to 26.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% was primarily the result of the Company's investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.
Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:
Total assets increased 6% to $5.357 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.073 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased (1%) from $5.427 billion at March 31, 2022.
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $332.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $146.0 million at June 30, 2021, and $111.2 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company's securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $250.1 million of U.S. Treasury securities and $82.0 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities).
The pre-tax unrealized loss on U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($1.2) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $94,000 at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($94,000) at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($2.9) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($1.4) million at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($4.1) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.3 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($1.5) million at March 31, 2022. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized loss on the securities portfolio.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $229.3 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 2.80% and an average life of 2.58 years. During the first six months of 2022, the Company purchased $251.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 2.75% and an average life of 2.57 years.
At June 30, 2022, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $723.7 million, compared to $421.3 million at June 30, 2021, and $736.8 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company's securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $683.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $40.0 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.
The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($72.5) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($46.2) million at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on municipal bonds held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($436,000), compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized gain of $148,000 at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($72.9) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $5.4 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($46.1) million at March 31, 2021.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $9.8 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 3.26% and an average life of 6.92 years. During the first six months of 2022, the Company purchased $119.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 2.21% and an average life of 6.55 years.
The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
LOANS
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Commercial
$
523,268
17
%
$
568,053
19
%
$
557,686
20
%
PPP Loans(1)
8,153
0
%
37,393
1
%
286,461
10
%
Real estate:
CRE - owner occupied
597,521
19
%
597,542
20
%
583,091
21
%
CRE - non-owner occupied
993,621
32
%
928,220
31
%
742,135
26
%
Land and construction
155,389
5
%
153,323
5
%
129,426
4
%
Home equity
116,641
4
%
111,609
3
%
107,873
4
%
Multifamily
221,938
7
%
221,767
7
%
198,771
7
%
Residential mortgages
448,958
15
%
391,171
13
%
205,904
7
%
Consumer and other
18,354
1
%
17,110
1
%
21,519
1
%
Total Loans
3,083,843
100
%
3,026,188
100
%
2,832,866
100
%
Deferred loan costs (fees), net
(1,391
)
—
(2,124
)
—
(8,070
)
—
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees
$
3,082,452
100
%
$
3,024,064
100
%
$
2,824,796
100
%
(1) Less than 1% at June 30, 2022.
•
Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $257.7 million, or 9%, to $3.082 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.825 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $58.4 million, or 2%, from $3.024 billion at March 31, 2022. Total loans at June 30, 2022 included $8.2 million of PPP loans, compared to $286.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $37.4 million at March 31, 2022. Total loans at June 30, 2022 included $449.0 million of residential mortgages, compared to $205.9 million at June 30, 2021, and $391.2 million at March 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $286.3 million, or 12%, to $2.626 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.339 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $29.3 million, or 1%, from $2.596 billion at March 31, 2022.
•
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") line utilization was 28% at June 30, 2022, compared to 27% at June 30, 2021, and 31% at March 31, 2022.
•
At June 30, 2022, 38% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate, compared to 44% at June 30, 2021, and 39% at March 31, 2022.
•
At June 30, 2022, approximately 36% of the Company's loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 44% at June 30, 2021, and 38% at March 31, 2022.
•
In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans totaling $530.8 million. At June 30, 2022, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, "Round 1" PPP loans were $43,000 and "Round 2" PPP loans were $8.1 million. In total, the Bank had $8.2 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at June 30, 2022. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:
At or For the Quarter Ended:
At or For the Six Months Ended:
PPP LOANS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
$
53
$
146
$
831
$
199
$
1,615
Fee income, net
493
1,346
1,876
1,839
5,276
Total
$
546
$
1,492
$
2,707
$
2,038
$
6,891
PPP loans outstanding at period end:
Round 1
$
43
$
1,186
$
91,849
$
43
$
91,849
Round 2
8,110
36,207
194,612
8,110
194,612
Total
$
8,153
$
37,393
$
286,461
$
8,153
$
286,461
Deferred fees outstanding at period end
$
(337
)
$
(876
)
$
(7,747
)
$
(337
)
$
(7,747
)
Deferred costs outstanding at period end
24
69
869
24
869
Total
$
(313
)
$
(807
)
$
(6,878
)
$
(313
)
$
(6,878
)
•
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $74.5 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $821,000 and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.14%. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $140.0 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $585,000 and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.39% (excluding servicing costs, which are netted against interest income contributing to a lower overall average yield).
The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") for the periods indicated:
At or For the Quarter Ended:
For the Six Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Balance at beginning of period
$
42,788
$
43,290
$
44,296
$
43,290
$
44,400
Charge-offs during the period
(355
)
(16
)
(105
)
(371
)
(368
)
Recoveries during the period
3,238
81
258
3,319
1,929
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period
2,883
65
153
2,948
1,561
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period
(181
)
(567
)
(493
)
(748
)
(2,005
)
Balance at end of period
$
45,490
$
42,788
$
43,956
$
45,490
$
43,956
Total loans, net of deferred fees
$
3,082,454
$
3,024,064
$
2,824,796
$
3,082,454
$
2,824,796
Total nonperforming loans
$
2,715
$
3,830
$
6,180
$
2,715
$
6,180
ACLL to total loans
1.48
%
1.41
%
1.56
%
1.48
%
1.56
%
ACLL to total nonperforming loans
1,675.51
%
1,117.18
%
711.26
%
1,675.51
%
711.26
%
•
The ACLL was 1.48% of total loans at June 30, 2022 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,675.51%. The ACLL was 1.56% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 711.26% at June 30, 2021. The ACLL was 1.41% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,117.18% at March 31, 2022.
•
The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology for the second quarter of 2022:
DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL
(in $000's, unaudited)
ACLL at December 31, 2021
$
43,290
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2022 including net recoveries
(33
)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first
quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts
(469
)
ACLL at March 31, 2022
42,788
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2022 including net recoveries
1,383
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second
quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts
1,319
ACLL at June 30, 2022
$
45,490
Net recoveries totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $153,000 for the second quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $65,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries totaled $2.9 million during both the second quarter and the first six months of 2022, primarily due to recoveries of a couple of larger loans that were previously charged off.
The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets ("NPAs") at the periods indicated:
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
CRE loans
$
1,094
40
%
$
2,233
58
%
$
2,923
47
%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing
981
36
%
527
14
%
889
14
%
Commercial loans
640
24
%
997
26
%
1,793
29
%
Home equity loans
—
—
%
73
2
%
407
7
%
Consumer and other loans
—
—
%
—
—
%
168
3
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,715
100
%
$
3,830
100
%
$
6,180
100
%
•
NPAs totaled $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, $3.8 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2022.
•
There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, or March 31, 2022.
•
Classified assets decreased to $28.9 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, compared to $32.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, and $30.6 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at March 31, 2022.
The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
DEPOSITS
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
(in $000's, unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,846,365
40
%
$
1,811,943
38
%
$
1,840,516
42
%
Demand, interest-bearing
1,218,538
26
%
1,268,942
27
%
1,140,867
26
%
Savings and money market
1,387,003
30
%
1,447,434
31
%
1,174,587
27
%
Time deposits — under $250
36,691
1
%
38,417
1
%
42,118
1
%
Time deposits — $250 and over
98,760
2
%
93,161
2
%
110,111
3
%
CDARS — interest-bearing demand,
money market and time deposits
26,287
1
%
30,008
1
%
36,273
1
%
Total deposits
$
4,613,644
100
%
$
4,689,905
100
%
$
4,344,472
100
%
•
Total deposits increased $269.2 million, or 6%, to $4.614 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.344 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased ($76.3) million, or (2%), from $4.690 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to March 31, 2022, was primarily due to a decline in temporary deposits from two customers. The deposits from those two customers decreased ($61.2) million to $149.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $210.5 million at March 31, 2022.
•
Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $295.9 million, or 7%, to $4.452 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.156 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased ($76.4) million, or (2%), compared to $4.528 billion at March 31, 2022.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed a private placement offering of $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due May 15, 2032 ("Sub Debt due 2032"). The Company used the net proceeds of the Sub Debt due 2032 for general corporate purposes, including the repayment on June 1, 2022 of the Company's $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 1, 2027. The Sub Debt due 2032, net of unamortized issuance costs of $726,000, totaled $39,274,000 at June 30, 2022, and qualifies as Tier 2 capital for the Company under the guidelines established by the Federal Reserve Bank.
The Company's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action ("PCA") regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2022, as reflected in the following table:
Well-capitalized
Financial
Institution
Basel III
Heritage
Heritage
Basel III PCA
Minimum
Commerce
Bank of
Regulatory
Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)
Corp
Commerce
Guidelines
Requirement (1)
Total Capital
14.6
%
14.1
%
10.0
%
10.5
%
Tier 1 Capital
12.5
%
13.0
%
8.0
%
8.5
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
12.5
%
13.0
%
6.5
%
7.0
%
Tier 1 Leverage
8.7
%
9.0
%
5.0
%
4.0
%
The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale
$
(3,037
)
$
(1,127
)
$
2,674
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities
available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity
—
—
243
Split dollar insurance contracts liability
(5,501
)
(5,491
)
(6,142
)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability
(7,507
)
(7,588
)
(8,506
)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans
127
152
199
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
(15,918
)
$
(14,054
)
$
(11,532
)
Tangible equity was $427.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $400.6 million at June 30, 2021, and $420.4 million at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share was $7.04 at June 30, 2022, compared to $6.65 at June 30, 2021, and $6.96 at March 31, 2022.
Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy prices and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, and financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (3) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (4) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (5) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margin and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; (6) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (7) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (8) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (9) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (10) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (11) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (12) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce's ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (16) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (17) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (18) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (19) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft; (20) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (21) risks of loss of funding of SBA or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (22) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (23) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (24) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (25) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (26) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (27) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (28) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes and flooding) and other events beyond our control; (29) our participation as a lender in the SBA PPP and similar programs and its effect on our liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (30) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans
(181
)
(567
)
(493
)
68
%
63
%
(748
)
(2,005
)
63
%
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses on loans
42,060
38,788
35,369
8
%
19
%
80,848
71,839
13
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
867
612
659
42
%
32
%
1,479
1,260
17
%
Increase in cash surrender value of
life insurance
480
480
458
0
%
5
%
960
914
5
%
Servicing income
139
106
104
31
%
34
%
245
286
(14
)
%
Termination fees
45
—
57
N/A
(21
)
%
45
147
(69
)
%
Gain on sales of SBA loans
27
156
83
(83
)
%
(67
)
%
183
633
(71
)
%
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance
27
—
396
N/A
(93
)
%
27
462
(94
)
%
Gain on warrants
—
637
—
(100
)
%
N/A
637
—
N/A
Other
513
469
412
9
%
25
%
982
768
28
%
Total noninterest income
2,098
2,460
2,169
(15
)
%
(3
)
%
4,558
4,470
2
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
13,476
13,821
12,572
(2
)
%
7
%
27,297
26,530
3
%
Occupancy and equipment
2,277
2,437
2,247
(7
)
%
1
%
4,714
4,521
4
%
Professional fees
1,291
1,080
1,771
20
%
(27
)
%
2,371
3,490
(32
)
%
Other
6,146
5,914
9,185
4
%
(33
)
%
12,060
14,478
(17
)
%
Total noninterest expense
23,190
23,252
25,775
0
%
(10
)
%
46,442
49,019
(5
)
%
Income before income taxes
20,968
17,996
11,763
17
%
78
%
38,964
27,290
43
%
Income tax expense
6,147
5,130
2,950
20
%
108
%
11,277
7,273
55
%
Net income
$
14,821
$
12,866
$
8,813
15
%
68
%
$
27,687
$
20,017
38
%
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)
Basic earnings per share
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.15
14
%
60
%
$
0.46
$
0.33
39
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.15
14
%
60
%
$
0.45
$
0.33
36
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
60,542,170
60,393,883
60,089,327
0
%
1
%
60,468,027
60,008,071
1
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
60,969,154
60,921,835
60,730,141
0
%
0
%
60,945,711
60,572,457
1
%
Common shares outstanding at period-end
60,666,794
60,407,846
60,202,766
0
%
1
%
60,666,794
60,202,766
1
%
Dividend per share
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
0
%
0
%
$
0.26
$
0.26
0
%
Book value per share
$
10.01
$
9.95
$
9.69
1
%
3
%
$
10.01
$
9.69
3
%
Tangible book value per share
$
7.04
$
6.96
$
6.65
1
%
6
%
$
7.04
$
6.65
6
%
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity
9.86
%
8.71
%
6.06
%
13
%
63
%
9.29
%
6.95
%
34
%
Annualized return on average tangible equity
14.06
%
12.47
%
8.84
%
13
%
59
%
13.28
%
10.16
%
31
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.11
%
0.96
%
0.70
%
16
%
59
%
1.04
%
0.82
%
27
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets
1.15
%
0.99
%
0.73
%
16
%
58
%
1.07
%
0.85
%
26
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.38
%
3.05
%
3.00
%
11
%
13
%
3.21
%
3.10
%
4
%
Efficiency ratio
52.73
%
57.16
%
69.58
%
(8
)
%
(24
)
%
54.86
%
65.97
%
(17
)
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
(in $000's, unaudited)
Average assets
$
5,334,636
$
5,443,240
$
5,047,097
(2
)
%
6
%
$
5,388,638
$
4,911,242
10
%
Average tangible assets
$
5,154,245
$
5,262,175
$
4,863,814
(2
)
%
6
%
$
5,207,912
$
4,727,594
10
%
Average earning assets
$
4,985,611
$
5,093,851
$
4,678,084
(2
)
%
7
%
$
5,039,432
$
4,549,736
11
%
Average loans held-for-sale
$
1,824
$
1,478
$
4,053
23
%
(55
)
%
$
1,652
$
3,757
(56
)
%
Average total loans
$
3,048,353
$
3,027,111
$
2,790,368
1
%
9
%
$
3,037,791
$
2,704,101
12
%
Average deposits
$
4,579,436
$
4,697,136
$
4,307,555
(3
)
%
6
%
$
4,637,960
$
4,178,968
11
%
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
$
1,836,350
$
1,857,164
$
1,808,638
(1
)
%
2
%
$
1,846,699
$
1,761,035
5
%
Average interest-bearing deposits
$
2,743,086
$
2,839,972
$
2,498,917
(3
)
%
10
%
$
2,791,261
$
2,417,933
15
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,791,527
$
2,879,952
$
2,538,747
(3
)
%
10
%
$
2,835,495
$
2,457,749
15
%
Average equity
$
603,182
$
599,355
$
583,009
1
%
3
%
$
601,279
$
581,094
3
%
Average tangible equity
$
422,791
$
418,290
$
399,726
1
%
6
%
$
420,553
$
397,446
6
%
For the Quarter Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest income
$
43,556
$
39,906
$
39,956
$
39,907
$
36,632
Interest expense
1,677
1,685
1,847
1,725
1,756
Net interest income before provision
for credit losses on loans
41,879
38,221
38,109
38,182
34,876
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans
(181
)
(567
)
(615
)
(514
)
(493
)
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses on loans
42,060
38,788
38,724
38,696
35,369
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
867
612
644
584
659
Increase in cash surrender value of
life insurance
480
480
454
470
458
Servicing income
139
106
138
129
104
Termination fees
45
—
618
32
57
Gain on sales of SBA loans
27
156
491
594
83
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance
27
—
104
109
396
Gain on warrants
—
637
—
—
—
Other
513
469
361
490
412
Total noninterest income
2,098
2,460
2,810
2,408
2,169
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
13,476
13,821
12,871
12,461
12,572
Occupancy and equipment
2,277
2,437
2,366
2,151
2,247
Professional fees
1,291
1,080
1,200
1,211
1,771
Other
6,146
5,914
5,790
6,008
9,185
Total noninterest expense
23,190
23,252
22,227
21,831
25,775
Income before income taxes
20,968
17,996
19,307
19,273
11,763
Income tax expense
6,147
5,130
5,342
5,555
2,950
Net income
$
14,821
$
12,866
$
13,965
$
13,718
$
8,813
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)
Basic earnings per share
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.15
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.15
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
60,542,170
60,393,883
60,298,424
60,220,717
60,089,327
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
60,969,154
60,921,835
60,844,221
60,760,189
60,730,141
Common shares outstanding at period-end
60,666,794
60,407,846
60,339,837
60,266,316
60,202,766
Dividend per share
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
Book value per share
$
10.01
$
9.95
$
9.91
$
9.79
$
9.69
Tangible book value per share
$
7.04
$
6.96
$
6.91
$
6.77
$
6.65
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity
9.86
%
8.71
%
9.35
%
9.29
%
6.06
%
Annualized return on average tangible equity
14.06
%
12.47
%
13.50
%
13.49
%
8.84
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.11
%
0.96
%
0.97
%
1.06
%
0.70
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets
1.15
%
0.99
%
1.00
%
1.10
%
0.73
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.38
%
3.05
%
2.84
%
3.18
%
3.00
%
Efficiency ratio
52.73
%
57.16
%
54.32
%
53.78
%
69.58
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
(in $000's, unaudited)
Average assets
$
5,334,636
$
5,443,240
$
5,695,136
$
5,139,239
$
5,047,097
Average tangible assets
$
5,154,245
$
5,262,175
$
5,513,359
$
4,956,738
$
4,863,814
Average earning assets
$
4,985,611
$
5,093,851
$
5,336,129
$
4,778,574
$
4,678,084
Average loans held-for-sale
$
1,824
$
1,478
$
4,047
$
4,810
$
4,053
Average total loans
$
3,048,353
$
3,027,111
$
2,872,074
$
2,766,731
$
2,790,368
Average deposits
$
4,579,436
$
4,697,136
$
4,945,204
$
4,396,315
$
4,307,555
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
$
1,836,350
$
1,857,164
$
1,979,940
$
1,835,219
$
1,808,638
Average interest-bearing deposits
$
2,743,086
$
2,839,972
$
2,965,264
$
2,561,096
$
2,498,917
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,791,527
$
2,879,952
$
3,005,212
$
2,601,002
$
2,538,747
Average equity
$
603,182
$
599,355
$
592,291
$
586,012
$
583,009
Average tangible equity
$
422,791
$
418,290
$
410,514
$
403,511
$
399,726
End of Period:
Percent Change From:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
35,764
$
29,729
$
41,904
20
%
(15
)
%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
840,821
1,187,436
1,286,418
(29
)
%
(35
)
%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
332,129
111,217
145,955
199
%
128
%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
723,716
736,823
421,286
(2
)
%
72
%
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
2,281
831
4,344
174
%
(47
)
%
Loans:
Commercial
523,268
568,053
557,686
(8
)
%
(6
)
%
PPP loans
8,153
37,393
286,461
(78
)
%
(97
)
%
Real estate:
CRE - owner occupied
597,521
597,542
583,091
0
%
2
%
CRE - non-owner occupied
993,621
928,220
742,135
7
%
34
%
Land and construction
155,389
153,323
129,426
1
%
20
%
Home equity
116,641
111,609
107,873
5
%
8
%
Multifamily
221,938
221,767
198,771
0
%
12
%
Residential mortgages
448,958
391,171
205,904
15
%
118
%
Consumer and other
18,354
17,110
21,519
7
%
(15
)
%
Loans
3,083,843
3,026,188
2,832,866
2
%
9
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(1,391
)
(2,124
)
(8,070
)
(35
)
%
(83
)
%
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees
3,082,452
3,024,064
2,824,796
2
%
9
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(45,490
)
(42,788
)
(43,956
)
6
%
3
%
Loans, net
3,036,962
2,981,276
2,780,840
2
%
9
%
Company-owned life insurance
77,972
78,069
77,393
0
%
1
%
Premises and equipment, net
9,593
9,580
10,040
0
%
(4
)
%
Goodwill
167,631
167,631
167,631
0
%
0
%
Other intangible assets
12,351
13,009
15,177
(5
)
%
(19
)
%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
117,621
111,797
121,887
5
%
(3
)
%
Total assets
$
5,356,841
$
5,427,398
$
5,072,875
(1
)
%
6
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,846,365
$
1,811,943
$
1,840,516
2
%
0
%
Demand, interest-bearing
1,218,538
1,268,942
1,140,867
(4
)
%
7
%
Savings and money market
1,387,003
1,447,434
1,174,587
(4
)
%
18
%
Time deposits - under $250
36,691
38,417
42,118
(4
)
%
(13
)
%
Time deposits - $250 and over
98,760
93,161
110,111
6
%
(10
)
%
CDARS - money market and time deposits
26,287
30,008
36,273
(12
)
%
(28
)
%
Total deposits
4,613,644
4,689,905
4,344,472
(2
)
%
6
%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,274
39,987
39,832
(2
)
%
(1
)
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
96,699
96,450
105,127
0
%
(8
)
%
Total liabilities
4,749,617
4,826,342
4,489,431
(2
)
%
6
%
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
499,832
498,763
495,665
0
%
1
%
Retained earnings
123,310
116,347
99,311
6
%
24
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(15,918
)
(14,054
)
(11,532
)
(13
)
%
(38
)
%
Total shareholders' equity
607,224
601,056
583,444
1
%
4
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,356,841
$
5,427,398
$
5,072,875
(1
)
%
6
%
End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
35,764
$
29,729
$
15,703
$
33,013
$
41,904
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
840,821
1,187,436
1,290,513
1,588,334
1,286,418
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
332,129
111,217
102,252
121,000
145,955
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
723,716
736,823
658,397
537,285
421,286
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
2,281
831
2,367
3,678
4,344
Loans:
Commercial
523,268
568,053
594,108
578,944
557,686
PPP loans
8,153
37,393
88,726
164,506
286,461
Real estate:
CRE - owner occupied
597,521
597,542
595,934
580,624
583,091
CRE - non-owner occupied
993,621
928,220
902,326
829,022
742,135
Land and construction
155,389
153,323
147,855
141,277
129,426
Home equity
116,641
111,609
109,579
106,690
107,873
Multifamily
221,938
221,767
218,856
205,952
198,771
Residential mortgages
448,958
391,171
416,660
211,467
205,904
Consumer and other
18,354
17,110
16,744
20,106
21,519
Loans
3,083,843
3,026,188
3,090,788
2,838,588
2,832,866
Deferred loan fees, net
(1,391
)
(2,124
)
(3,462
)
(5,729
)
(8,070
)
Total loans, net of deferred fees
3,082,452
3,024,064
3,087,326
2,832,859
2,824,796
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(45,490
)
(42,788
)
(43,290
)
(43,680
)
(43,956
)
Loans, net
3,036,962
2,981,276
3,044,036
2,789,179
2,780,840
Company-owned life insurance
77,972
78,069
77,589
77,509
77,393
Premises and equipment, net
9,593
9,580
9,639
9,821
10,040
Goodwill
167,631
167,631
167,631
167,631
167,631
Other intangible assets
12,351
13,009
13,668
14,423
15,177
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
117,621
111,797
117,614
121,129
121,887
Total assets
$
5,356,841
$
5,427,398
$
5,499,409
$
5,463,002
$
5,072,875
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,846,365
$
1,811,943
$
1,903,768
$
1,804,965
$
1,840,516
Demand, interest-bearing
1,218,538
1,268,942
1,308,114
1,141,944
1,140,867
Savings and money market
1,387,003
1,447,434
1,375,825
1,600,754
1,174,587
Time deposits - under $250
36,691
38,417
38,734
39,628
42,118
Time deposits - $250 and over
98,760
93,161
94,700
103,046
110,111
CDARS - money market and time deposits
26,287
30,008
38,271
36,044
36,273
Total deposits
4,613,644
4,689,905
4,759,412
4,726,381
4,344,472
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,274
39,987
39,925
39,878
39,832
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
96,699
96,450
102,044
106,625
105,127
Total liabilities
4,749,617
4,826,342
4,901,381
4,872,884
4,489,431
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
499,832
498,763
497,695
496,622
495,665
Retained earnings
123,310
116,347
111,329
105,202
99,311
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(15,918
)
(14,054
)
(10,996
)
(11,706
)
(11,532
)
Total shareholders' equity
607,224
601,056
598,028
590,118
583,444
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,356,841
$
5,427,398
$
5,499,409
$
5,463,002
$
5,072,875
At or For the Quarter Ended:
Percent Change From:
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
$
1,734
$
3,303
$
5,291
(48
)
%
(67
)
%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
and still accruing
981
527
889
86
%
10
%
Total nonperforming loans
2,715
3,830
6,180
(29
)
%
(56
)
%
Foreclosed assets
—
—
—
N/A
N/A
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,715
$
3,830
$
6,180
(29
)
%
(56
)
%
Other restructured loans still accruing
$
113
$
125
$
93
(10
)
%
22
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
$
(2,883
)
$
(65
)
$
(153
)
(4,335
)
%
(1,784
)
%
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter
$
(181
)
$
(567
)
$
(493
)
68
%
63
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
45,490
$
42,788
$
43,956
6
%
3
%
Classified assets
$
28,929
$
30,579
$
32,402
(5
)
%
(11
)
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.48
%
1.41
%
1.56
%
5
%
(5
)
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
1,675.51
%
1,117.18
%
711.26
%
50
%
136
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05
%
0.07
%
0.12
%
(29
)
%
(58
)
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.09
%
0.13
%
0.22
%
(31
)
%
(59
)
%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
6
%
6
%
7
%
0
%
(14
)
%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
6
%
6
%
7
%
0
%
(14
)
%
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
(in $000's, unaudited)
Heritage Commerce Corp:
Tangible common equity (1)
$
427,242
$
420,416
$
400,636
2
%
7
%
Shareholders' equity / total assets
11.34
%
11.07
%
11.50
%
2
%
(1
)
%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
8.25
%
8.01
%
8.19
%
3
%
1
%
Loan to deposit ratio
66.81
%
64.48
%
65.02
%
4
%
3
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
40.02
%
38.63
%
42.36
%
4
%
(6
)
%
Total capital ratio
14.6
%
14.6
%
15.6
%
0
%
(6
)
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.5
%
12.4
%
13.3
%
1
%
(6
)
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.5
%
12.4
%
13.3
%
1
%
(6
)
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.7
%
8.3
%
8.6
%
5
%
1
%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:
Total capital ratio
14.1
%
13.9
%
15.0
%
1
%
(6
)
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.0
%
12.9
%
13.9
%
1
%
(6
)
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
13.0
%
12.9
%
13.9
%
1
%
(6
)
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.0
%
8.7
%
9.0
%
3
%
0
%
At or For the Quarter Ended:
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(in $000's, unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
$
1,734
$
3,303
$
3,460
$
4,091
$
5,291
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
and still accruing
981
527
278
642
889
Total nonperforming loans
2,715
3,830
3,738
4,733
6,180
Foreclosed assets
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,715
$
3,830
$
3,738
$
4,733
$
6,180
Other restructured loans still accruing
$
113
$
125
$
125
$
90
$
93
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
$
(2,883
)
$
(65
)
$
(225
)
$
(238
)
$
(153
)
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter
$
(181
)
$
(567
)
$
(615
)
$
(514
)
$
(493
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
45,490
$
42,788
$
43,290
$
43,680
$
43,956
Classified assets
$
28,929
$
30,579
$
33,719
$
31,937
$
32,402
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.48
%
1.41
%
1.40
%
1.54
%
1.56
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
1,675.51
%
1,117.18
%
1,158.11
%
922.88
%
711.26
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.09
%
0.12
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.09
%
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
6
%
6
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
6
%
6
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
(in $000's, unaudited)
Heritage Commerce Corp:
Tangible common equity (1)
$
427,242
$
420,416
$
416,729
$
408,064
$
400,636
Shareholders' equity / total assets
11.34
%
11.07
%
10.87
%
10.80
%
11.50
%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
8.25
%
8.01
%
7.84
%
7.73
%
8.19
%
Loan to deposit ratio
66.81
%
64.48
%
64.87
%
59.94
%
65.02
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
40.02
%
38.63
%
40.00
%
38.19
%
42.36
%
Total capital ratio
14.6
%
14.6
%
14.4
%
15.1
%
15.6
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.5
%
12.4
%
12.3
%
12.9
%
13.3
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.5
%
12.4
%
12.3
%
12.9
%
13.3
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.7
%
8.3
%
7.9
%
8.6
%
8.6
%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:
Total capital ratio
14.1
%
13.9
%
13.8
%
14.5
%
15.0
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.0
%
12.9
%
12.8
%
13.5
%
13.9
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
13.0
%
12.9
%
12.8
%
13.5
%
13.9
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.0
%
8.7
%
8.2
%
9.0
%
9.0
%
