Parker Announces Retirement of Andrew M. Weeks, Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation PH, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Andrew M. Weeks, Vice President and President – Engineered Materials Group, will retire effective August 31, 2022.
"We are grateful to Andy for his leadership of the Engineered Materials Group during a period of significant growth and transformation," said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He has held leadership positions spanning multiple operating groups within Parker and we appreciate his many years of service to our company. Our strategic approach to succession planning will allow us to fill this important leadership role in the very near future."
Weeks led the Engineered Materials Group through a period of substantial change driven by Parker's Acquisition of LORD Corporation in 2019, which doubled the size of the group. He was named Vice President and President - Hydraulics Group in September 2015 and became Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group in 2017, when the Hydraulics Group merged with the Pneumatics and Electromechanical businesses of the Automation Group. He joined Parker in 2013 as Vice President of Operations for the Aerospace Group after many years of leadership experience in the aerospace industry.
About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.
###
Contact: Media - Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts - Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance 216-896-2265 rjdavenport@parker.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.