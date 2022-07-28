Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 11, 2022; Hold Conference Call on Friday, August 12, 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") CNECNNEFCNEC)) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after the market closure. Senior Management will hold a Conference Call to discuss results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. MST / 10:00 a.m. ET.
|The conference call may be accessed by dial in or via webcast:
|Pre-register for the Conference Call:
|https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169537/f3c0e303a2
|Dial In Toll Free:
|1-844-784-1724
|Participant International Dial In:
|1-412-317-6716
|Canada Toll Free:
|1-866-450-4696
|Colombia Toll Free:
|01800-9-156803
|UK Toll Free:
|08082389064
|Webcast link:
|https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8fH1mPwz
All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.
Second quarter 2022 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until August 19, 2022. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.
About Canacol
Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "target", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.
For more information please contact: Investor Relations South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com http://www.canacolenergy.com
