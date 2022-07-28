Morgantown's Hilton Garden Inn Purchased By Morgantown Hospitality

Waynesboro, VA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Hospitality participates and forms Morgantown Hospitality to purchase the Hilton Garden Inn in Morgantown, West Virginia. Taylor Hospitality is more than excited to join the Hilton family.
The Hilton Garden Inn is located in Suncrest Towne Centre, surrounded by shops and eateries, and one mile from Mon Health Medical Center and Ruby Memorial Hospital. West Virginia University and games at Mountaineer Field and WVU Coliseum are within three miles. The Garden Grille & Bar restaurant serves breakfast and dinner, and our 24-hour The Shop is stocked with snacks.
"We knew this was the right opportunity for us to continue expanding our hospitality footprint in the West Virginia Market. The Hilton Garden Inn in Morgantown is a pillar in the hospitality community and we look forward to continuing serving all travelers - the WVU students and their parents, the WVU alumni, the adventure seekers, and the business-minded and leisure travelers as well", says Sean Taylor, founder and CEO of Taylor Hospitality.
Michael White, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn says, "The Associates and Management team at the property are eager to begin working with Taylor Hospitality in leading the hotel into a successful and bright future. The strong background Taylor Hospitality has will go hand-in-hand with Hilton's brand expectations and will create a strong, successful, and flourishing future for the property overall."
Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars.
For more information about the Hilton Garden Inn, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mgwgigi-hilton-garden-inn-morgantown/
