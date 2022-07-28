Verizon Foundation Donates $10,000 to Support Relief Efforts in St. Louis Following Historic Flash Flooding

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the damage left in the wake of severe flooding in the St. Louis area, the Verizon Foundation is making a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross. Verizon's donation will help St. Louis area residents recover from damage caused by disasters like the recent flooding.
"We have a connection to the communities where we work and live. Helping our customers, neighbors and friends deal with the aftermath of a crisis is what we do best," said Matt Carr, consumer vice president for Verizon. "We're committed to helping St. Louisans recover from disasters."
"We greatly appreciate Verizon's support," said Beth Elders, Executive Director, Greater St. Louis, American Red Cross. "Through partnerships such as this, we are able to provide help and hope to those in need."
Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by the extreme flooding in St. Louis by texting to donate to the following:
Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. The American Red Cross turned the Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights into a shelter for those who needed a place to stay. On Wednesday, the shelter moved to James J. Eagan Center in Florissant and will remain open as long as needed. Red Cross continues providing water, food, and shelter to those affected.
Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan, is supporting impactful volunteer opportunities for employees with vetted organizations via the Citizen Verizon Volunteers Portal, including with the American Red Cross. Verizon employees can offer their support through volunteering opportunities to engage in relief efforts, including shelter volunteers, disaster casework and disaster action team response.
Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
