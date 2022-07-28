MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter of 2022

Second Quarter Summary1



Completed acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp ("IOFB").

Annualized adjusted core loan growth (excluding IOFB and PPP) of 10.53% 2 .

. Nonperforming assets ratio improved 10 basis points (bps) to 0.43%; net charge-off ratio improved 25 bps to 0.03%.

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 8 bps to 2.87% 2 .

. Net income for the second quarter was $12.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share. Total revenue, net of interest expense, of $52.1 million, including a $1.4 million bargain purchase gain recognized in connection with the IOFB acquisition. Credit loss expense of $3.3 million stemming from the acquired IOFB loan portfolio. Noninterest expense of $32.1 million, including $0.9 million of merger-related expenses. Effective tax rate of 24.5%, reflecting a $0.8 million charge related to an Iowa tax law change.

Efficiency ratio improved to 56.57%2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. MOFG ("we", "our", or the "Company") today reported net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $12.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "This was a quarter of solid progress for MidWestOne. Annualized adjusted core loan growth of 10.53%, which excludes the impact from the acquisition of IOFB and PPP, represents strong work by our bankers. Our asset quality continues to show improvement, with total non-performing loans falling to 0.76% of total loans and net charge-offs falling to 0.03% of total loans. The 8 bps increase in our tax equivalent net interest margin was also a key to the Company's performance this past quarter.

We were pleased to enter the Muscatine, Iowa market and expand our Fairfield presence with the close of the Iowa First Bancshares transaction."

________________

1 Second Quarter Summary compares to the first quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 39,725 $ 37,336 $ 38,505 $ 77,061 $ 77,122 Noninterest income 12,347 11,644 10,218 23,991 22,042 Total revenue, net of interest expense 52,072 48,980 48,723 101,052 99,164 Credit loss expense (benefit) 3,282 — (2,144 ) 3,282 (6,878 ) Noninterest expense 32,082 31,643 28,670 63,725 56,370 Income before income tax expense 16,708 17,337 22,197 34,045 49,672 Income tax expense 4,087 3,442 4,926 7,529 10,753 Net income $ 12,621 $ 13,895 $ 17,271 $ 26,516 $ 38,919 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.88 $ 1.08 $ 1.69 $ 2.43 Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.95 % 1.18 % 0.89 % 1.38 % Return on average equity 10.14 % 10.74 % 13.24 % 10.44 % 15.10 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 13.13 % 13.56 % 16.75 % 13.35 % 19.10 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.57 % 60.46 % 54.83 % 58.46 % 52.76 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

IOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. ACQUISITION

On June 9, 2022, we completed our acquisition of IOFB, the parent company of First National Bank of Muscatine ("FNBM") and First National Bank in Fairfield ("FNBF"). The assets acquired and liabilities assumed have been accounted for under the acquisition method of accounting. The assets and liabilities, both tangible and intangible, were recorded at their fair values as of the June 9, 2022 acquisition date, net of any applicable tax effects. The Company considers all purchase accounting estimates provisional and fair values are subject to refinement for up to one year after the close date.

The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands) As of June 9, 2022 Merger consideration Cash consideration $ 46,672 Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value Assets acquired Cash and due from banks $ 10,192 Interest earning deposits in banks 67,855 Debt securities 119,230 Loans held for investment 281,470 Premises and equipment 7,363 Core deposit intangible 16,500 Other assets 12,218 Total assets acquired 514,828 Liabilities assumed Deposits (463,638 ) Other liabilities (3,117 ) Total liabilities assumed (466,755 ) Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value 48,073 Bargain purchase gain (reported in Other noninterest income) $ 1,401

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $39.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $37.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, due primarily to a higher volume of interest earning assets in addition to an expansion in the net interest margin. These increases were partially offset by decreased Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.8 million in the linked quarter, and we expect this amount to continue to be negligible as remaining PPP loans are forgiven.

Average interest earning assets increased $130.8 million to $5.72 billion in the second quarter of 2022, when compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase reflected average earning assets acquired in the IOFB acquisition coupled with higher volumes of debt securities and growth in the legacy MidWestOne loan portfolio.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.87% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.79% in the linked quarter due to an increase in total interest earning asset yields, partially offset by a slight increase in funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield increased 10 bps from the linked quarter primarily as a result of an increase in the loan yield, which was partially offset by a decrease in PPP fee accretion, and an increase in the yield on taxable investment securities. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 3 bps to 0.45%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposits costs of 0.31% and long-term debt costs of 4.45%, which increased 2 bps and 15 bps respectively, from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $0.7 million, or 6.0%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to the bargain purchase gain of $1.4 million recorded related to the IOFB acquisition, in addition to an increase of $0.2 million in card revenue. Partially offsetting the increases identified above was a decline of $0.8 million in loan revenue and a decline of $0.3 million in investment services and trust activities income. The decline in loan revenue was due to a $0.4 million decrease in mortgage origination income and a $0.3 million decline in the fair value adjustment of our mortgage servicing rights, from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Income June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,670 $ 3,011 $ 2,809 Service charges and fees 1,717 1,657 1,475 Card revenue 1,878 1,650 1,913 Loan revenue 3,523 4,293 3,151 Bank-owned life insurance 558 531 538 Investment securities gains, net 395 40 42 Other 1,606 462 290 Total noninterest income $ 12,347 $ 11,644 $ 10,218

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $0.4 million, or 1.4%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $0.3 million in compensation and employee benefits and an increase of $0.2 million in equipment costs. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily due to increased salary costs from the IOFB acquisition. The increase in equipment expense was primarily attributable to increased maintenance costs. Offsetting these increases identified above was a decline of $0.5 million in occupancy expense, which declined primarily due to a nonrecurring write-down expense in the first quarter of 2022 that did not recur in the second quarter of 2022.

The increase in net interest income and noninterest income noted above, were the primary drivers of the improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased 3.89 percentage points to 56.57% from 60.46% in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Compensation and employee benefits $ 18,955 $ 18,664 $ 17,404 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,253 2,779 2,198 Equipment 2,107 1,901 1,861 Legal and professional 2,435 2,353 1,375 Data processing 1,237 1,231 1,347 Marketing 1,157 1,029 873 Amortization of intangibles 1,283 1,227 1,341 FDIC insurance 420 420 245 Communications 266 272 371 Foreclosed assets, net 4 (112 ) 136 Other 1,965 1,879 1,519 Total noninterest expense $ 32,082 $ 31,643 $ 28,670

The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Merger-related Expenses 2022 2022 2021 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 150 $ — $ — Occupancy expense of premises, net 1 — — Equipment 6 5 — Legal and professional 638 63 — Data processing 38 38 — Marketing 65 7 — Communications 2 1 — Other 1 14 — Total merger-related expenses $ 901 $ 128 $ —

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 24.5% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 19.9% in the linked quarter. The higher effective income tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 was due to a change in tax law in the state of Iowa, which resulted in a one-time income tax expense of $0.8 million stemming from the re-measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS



As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 6,442.5 $ 5,960.2 $ 5,749.2 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,611.2 3,250.0 3,330.2 Total securities 2,402.8 2,349.8 2,072.5 Total deposits 5,537.4 5,077.7 4,792.7 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 6,079.0 $ 5,914.6 $ 5,851.7 Average total loans 3,326.3 3,245.4 3,396.6 Average total deposits 5,181.9 5,044.0 4,875.3 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 193.9 $ 181.2 $ 212.3 Long-term debt 159.2 139.9 169.8 Loans to deposits ratio 65.21 % 64.01 % 69.48 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 488.8 $ 504.5 $ 530.3 Common equity ratio 7.59 % 8.46 % 9.22 % Tangible common equity(1) 392.5 423.3 445.4 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 6.18 % 7.20 % 7.86 % Per Share Data Book value $ 31.26 $ 32.15 $ 33.22 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.10 $ 26.98 $ 27.90 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $361.1 million, or 11.1%, to $3.61 billion from March 31, 2022. This increase reflected loans acquired in the IOFB acquisition, coupled with growth in the legacy MidWestOne loan portfolio during the second quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

(dollars in thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 986,137 27.3 % $ 898,942 27.7 % $ 982,092 29.5 % Agricultural 110,263 3.1 94,649 2.9 107,834 3.2 Commercial real estate Construction and development 224,470 6.2 193,130 5.9 168,070 5.0 Farmland 181,820 5.0 140,846 4.3 134,877 4.1 Multifamily 239,676 6.6 259,609 8.0 255,826 7.7 Other 1,213,974 33.7 1,130,306 34.8 1,147,016 34.4 Total commercial real estate 1,859,940 51.5 1,723,891 53.0 1,705,789 51.2 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 430,157 11.9 331,883 10.2 332,117 10.0 One-to-four family junior liens 148,647 4.1 131,793 4.1 136,464 4.1 Total residential real estate 578,804 16.0 463,676 14.3 468,581 14.1 Consumer 76,008 2.1 68,877 2.1 65,860 2.0 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,611,152 100.0 % $ 3,250,035 100.0 % $ 3,330,156 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,117,754 $ 1,034,843 $ 959,696

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Beginning balance $ 46,200 $ 48,700 $ 50,650 $ 48,700 $ 55,500 PCD allowance established in acquisition 3,371 — — 3,371 — Charge-offs (440 ) (2,631 ) (840 ) (3,071 ) (1,843 ) Recoveries 159 409 434 568 1,121 Net charge-offs (281 ) (2,222 ) (406 ) (2,503 ) (722 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans 3,060 (278 ) (2,244 ) 2,782 (6,778 ) Ending balance $ 52,350 $ 46,200 $ 48,000 $ 52,350 $ 48,000

As of June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $52.4 million, or 1.45% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $46.2 million, or 1.42% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at March 31, 2022. Credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million. No credit loss expense was recorded in the first quarter of 2022. Credit loss expense in the current quarter reflected $3.1 million related to the acquired non-purchase credit deteriorated (PCD) loans and $0.2 million related to unfunded loan commitments established in the acquisition. The allowance for credit losses also included the initial allowance for credit losses of $3.4 million recorded for the PCD loans acquired.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,114,825 20.1 % $ 1,002,415 19.7 % $ 952,764 19.9 % Interest checking deposits 1,749,748 31.7 1,601,249 31.5 1,414,942 29.6 Money market deposits 1,070,912 19.3 983,709 19.4 936,683 19.5 Savings deposits 715,829 12.9 650,314 12.8 596,199 12.4 Total non-maturity deposits 4,651,314 84.0 4,237,687 83.4 3,900,588 81.4 Time deposits of $250 and under 547,427 9.9 501,904 9.9 538,331 11.2 Time deposits over $250 338,700 6.1 338,134 6.7 353,747 7.4 Total time deposits 886,127 16.0 840,038 16.6 892,078 18.6 Total deposits $ 5,537,441 100.0 % $ 5,077,725 100.0 % $ 4,792,666 100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans $ 3,060 $ (278 ) $ (2,244 ) Net charge-offs $ 281 $ 2,222 $ 406 Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.03 % 0.28 % 0.05 % At period-end Pass $ 3,402,508 $ 3,041,649 $ 3,102,688 Special Mention / Watch 111,893 106,241 115,414 Classified 96,751 102,145 112,054 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,611,152 $ 3,250,035 $ 3,330,156 Classified loans ratio(2) 2.68 % 3.14 % 3.36 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 25,978 $ 31,182 $ 40,764 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 1,359 — 665 Total nonperforming loans 27,337 31,182 41,429 Foreclosed assets, net 284 273 755 Total nonperforming assets $ 27,621 $ 31,455 $ 42,184 Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.76 % 0.96 % 1.24 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.43 % 0.53 % 0.73 % Allowance for credit losses $ 52,350 $ 46,200 $ 48,000 Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.44 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.53 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7) 201.52 % 148.16 % 117.75 % (1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (7)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the second quarter of 2022, overall asset quality was improved. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 20 bps from the linked quarter and 48 bps from the prior year to 0.76%. In addition, the classified loans ratio declined 46 bps from the linked quarter and 68 bps from the prior year to 2.68%. Further, net charge-offs declined $1.9 million from the linked quarter.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:

Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual



90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing



Total



(Dollars in thousands) Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 31,182 $ — $ 31,182 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 1,679 1,243 2,922 Acquired loan portfolio 3,963 152 4,115 Proceeds related to repayment or sale (9,814 ) — (9,814 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (693 ) (1 ) (694 ) Charge-offs (328 ) (35 ) (363 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (11 ) — (11 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 25,978 $ 1,359 $ 27,337

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. The modified CECL transitional amount of $9.4 million is then reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

Regulatory Capital Ratios



June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 (1) 2022 2021 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.51 % 8.85 % 8.50 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 8.82 % 9.81 % 10.26 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.61 % 10.68 % 11.21 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.73 % 12.89 % 13.63 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.70 % 9.30 % 9.15 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.99 % 11.25 % 12.09 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.99 % 11.25 % 12.09 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.90 % 12.12 % 13.02 % (1) Capital ratios for June 30, 2022 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

Under our current repurchase program, the Company repurchased 65,315 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.67 per share and a total cost of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $3.5 million.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, July 29, 2022. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11244/midwestone-financial-group-inc-2nd-quarter-2022/. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-844-200-6205, using an access code of 952429 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until October 27, 2022, by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 413921. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company's web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MOFG".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "could," "would," "plans," "goals," "intend," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "may" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR and the adoption of a substitute; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the effects of cyber-attacks; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; and (25) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 60,622 $ 47,677 $ 42,949 $ 53,562 $ 52,297 Interest earning deposits in banks 23,242 12,152 160,881 84,952 11,124 Federal funds sold — — — — 13 Total cash and cash equivalents 83,864 59,829 203,830 138,514 63,434 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,234,789 1,145,638 2,288,110 2,136,902 2,072,452 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 1,168,042 1,204,212 — — — Total securities 2,402,831 2,349,850 2,288,110 2,136,902 2,072,452 Loans held for sale 4,991 6,466 12,917 58,679 6,149 Gross loans held for investment 3,627,728 3,256,294 3,252,194 3,278,150 3,344,156 Unearned income, net (16,576 ) (6,259 ) (7,182 ) (9,506 ) (14,000 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,611,152 3,250,035 3,245,012 3,268,644 3,330,156 Allowance for credit losses (52,350 ) (46,200 ) (48,700 ) (47,900 ) (48,000 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,558,802 3,203,835 3,196,312 3,220,744 3,282,156 Premises and equipment, net 89,048 82,603 83,492 84,130 84,667 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 Other intangible assets, net 33,874 18,658 19,885 21,130 22,394 Foreclosed assets, net 284 273 357 454 755 Other assets 206,320 176,223 157,748 152,393 154,731 Total assets $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,114,825 $ 1,002,415 $ 1,005,369 $ 999,887 $ 952,764 Interest bearing deposits 4,422,616 4,075,310 4,109,150 3,957,894 3,839,902 Total deposits 5,537,441 5,077,725 5,114,519 4,957,781 4,792,666 Short-term borrowings 193,894 181,193 181,368 187,508 212,261 Long-term debt 159,168 139,898 154,879 154,860 169,839 Other liabilities 63,156 56,941 46,887 45,010 44,156 Total liabilities 5,953,659 5,455,757 5,497,653 5,345,159 5,218,922 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 300,859 300,505 300,940 300,327 299,888 Retained earnings 262,395 253,500 243,365 232,639 219,884 Treasury stock (25,772 ) (24,113 ) (24,546 ) (22,735 ) (15,888 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (65,231 ) (42,016 ) (8,865 ) 3,452 9,828 Total shareholders' equity 488,832 504,457 527,475 530,264 530,293 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 32,746 $ 31,318 $ 33,643 $ 36,115 $ 34,736 $ 64,064 $ 71,278 Taxable investment securities 9,576 8,123 7,461 6,655 6,483 17,699 11,576 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,367 2,383 2,415 2,428 2,549 4,750 5,104 Other 40 28 37 21 19 68 33 Total interest income 44,729 41,852 43,556 45,219 43,787 86,581 87,991 Interest expense Deposits 3,173 2,910 3,031 3,150 3,409 6,083 7,017 Short-term borrowings 229 119 130 132 161 348 289 Long-term debt 1,602 1,487 1,576 1,597 1,712 3,089 3,563 Total interest expense 5,004 4,516 4,737 4,879 5,282 9,520 10,869 Net interest income 39,725 37,336 38,819 40,340 38,505 77,061 77,122 Credit loss expense (benefit) 3,282 — 622 (1,080 ) (2,144 ) 3,282 (6,878 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 36,443 37,336 38,197 41,420 40,649 73,779 84,000 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,670 3,011 3,115 2,915 2,809 5,681 5,645 Service charges and fees 1,717 1,657 1,684 1,613 1,475 3,374 2,962 Card revenue 1,878 1,650 1,746 1,820 1,913 3,528 3,449 Loan revenue 3,523 4,293 3,132 1,935 3,151 7,816 7,881 Bank-owned life insurance 558 531 550 532 538 1,089 1,080 Investment securities gains, net 395 40 137 36 42 435 69 Other 1,606 462 865 331 290 2,068 956 Total noninterest income 12,347 11,644 11,229 9,182 10,218 23,991 22,042 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 18,955 18,664 18,266 17,350 17,404 37,619 34,321 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,253 2,779 2,211 2,547 2,198 5,032 4,516 Equipment 2,107 1,901 2,189 1,973 1,861 4,008 3,654 Legal and professional 2,435 2,353 1,826 1,272 1,375 4,788 2,158 Data processing 1,237 1,231 1,211 1,406 1,347 2,468 2,599 Marketing 1,157 1,029 1,121 1,022 873 2,186 1,879 Amortization of intangibles 1,283 1,227 1,245 1,264 1,341 2,510 2,848 FDIC insurance 420 420 380 435 245 840 757 Communications 266 272 277 275 371 538 780 Foreclosed assets, net 4 (112 ) 7 43 136 (108 ) 183 Other 1,965 1,879 1,711 2,191 1,519 3,844 2,675 Total noninterest expense 32,082 31,643 30,444 29,778 28,670 63,725 56,370 Income before income tax expense 16,708 17,337 18,982 20,824 22,197 34,045 49,672 Income tax expense 4,087 3,442 4,726 4,513 4,926 7,529 10,753 Net income $ 12,621 $ 13,895 $ 14,256 $ 16,311 $ 17,271 $ 26,516 $ 38,919 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.89 $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.69 $ 2.43 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.69 $ 2.43 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,668 15,683 15,692 15,841 15,987 15,675 15,989 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,688 15,718 15,734 15,863 16,012 15,703 16,016 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 $ 0.4750 $ 0.4500

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings: Net interest income $ 39,725 $ 37,336 $ 38,505 $ 77,061 $ 77,122 Noninterest income 12,347 11,644 10,218 23,991 22,042 Total revenue, net of interest expense 52,072 48,980 48,723 101,052 99,164 Credit loss expense (benefit) 3,282 — (2,144 ) 3,282 (6,878 ) Noninterest expense 32,082 31,643 28,670 63,725 56,370 Income before income tax expense 16,708 17,337 22,197 34,045 49,672 Income tax expense 4,087 3,442 4,926 7,529 10,753 Net income $ 12,621 $ 13,895 $ 17,271 $ 26,516 $ 38,919 Per Share Data: Diluted earnings $ 0.80 $ 0.88 $ 1.08 $ 1.69 $ 2.43 Book value 31.26 32.15 33.22 31.26 33.22 Tangible book value(1) 25.10 26.98 27.90 25.10 27.90 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 5,749,215 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,749,215 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,611,152 3,250,035 3,330,156 3,611,152 3,330,156 Total securities 2,402,831 2,349,850 2,072,452 2,402,831 2,072,452 Total deposits 5,537,441 5,077,725 4,792,666 5,537,441 4,792,666 Short-term borrowings 193,894 181,193 212,261 193,894 212,261 Long-term debt 159,168 139,898 169,839 159,168 169,839 Total shareholders' equity 488,832 504,457 530,293 488,832 530,293 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 6,078,950 $ 5,914,604 $ 5,851,736 $ 5,997,231 $ 5,686,936 Average total loans 3,326,269 3,245,449 3,396,575 3,286,083 3,413,069 Average total deposits 5,181,927 5,044,046 4,875,324 5,113,368 4,725,444 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.95 % 1.18 % 0.89 % 1.38 % Return on average equity 10.14 % 10.74 % 13.24 % 10.44 % 15.10 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 13.13 % 13.56 % 16.75 % 13.35 % 19.10 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.57 % 60.46 % 54.83 % 58.46 % 52.76 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.87 % 2.79 % 2.88 % 2.83 % 2.99 % Loans to deposits ratio 65.21 % 64.01 % 69.48 % 65.21 % 69.48 % Common equity ratio 7.59 % 8.46 % 9.22 % 7.59 % 9.22 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 6.18 % 7.20 % 7.86 % 6.18 % 7.86 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 27,337 $ 31,182 $ 41,429 $ 27,337 $ 41,429 Nonperforming loans ratio 0.76 % 0.96 % 1.24 % 0.76 % 1.24 % Total nonperforming assets $ 27,621 $ 31,455 $ 42,184 $ 27,621 $ 42,184 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.43 % 0.53 % 0.73 % 0.43 % 0.73 % Net charge-offs $ 281 $ 2,222 $ 406 $ 2,503 $ 722 Net charge-off ratio 0.03 % 0.28 % 0.05 % 0.15 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses $ 52,350 $ 46,200 $ 48,000 $ 52,350 $ 48,000 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.45 % 1.44 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.53 % 1.45 % 1.53 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 201.52 % 148.16 % 117.75 % 201.52 % 117.75 % PPP Loans: Average PPP loans $ 1,061 $ 14,975 $ 233,982 $ 4,327 $ 234,515 Fee Income 59 797 2,469 856 6,143 (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,326,269 $ 33,315 4.02 % $ 3,245,449 $ 31,858 3.98 % $ 3,396,575 $ 35,255 4.16 % Taxable investment securities 1,923,155 9,576 2.00 % 1,835,911 8,123 1.79 % 1,604,463 6,483 1.62 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 439,385 2,975 2.72 % 450,547 2,998 2.70 % 473,181 3,196 2.71 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,362,540 12,551 2.13 % 2,286,458 11,121 1.97 % 2,077,644 9,679 1.87 % Other 30,016 40 0.53 % 56,094 28 0.20 % 48,208 19 0.16 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,718,825 45,906 3.22 % $ 5,588,001 43,007 3.12 % $ 5,522,427 44,953 3.26 % Other assets 360,125 326,603 329,309 Total assets $ 6,078,950 $ 5,914,604 $ 5,851,736 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,641,337 $ 1,189 0.29 % $ 1,560,402 $ 1,061 0.28 % $ 1,469,853 $ 1,095 0.30 % Money market deposits 1,003,386 571 0.23 % 953,943 499 0.21 % 942,072 502 0.21 % Savings deposits 662,449 287 0.17 % 641,703 279 0.18 % 595,150 324 0.22 % Time deposits 836,143 1,126 0.54 % 883,997 1,071 0.49 % 896,169 1,488 0.67 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,143,315 3,173 0.31 % 4,040,045 2,910 0.29 % 3,903,244 3,409 0.35 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 154,107 111 0.29 % 159,417 96 0.24 % 179,253 116 0.26 % Federal funds purchased — — — % — — — % — — — % Other short-term borrowings 41,859 118 1.13 % 3,029 23 3.08 % 39,238 45 0.46 % Short-term borrowings 195,966 229 0.47 % 162,446 119 0.30 % 218,491 161 0.30 % Long-term debt 144,440 1,602 4.45 % 140,389 1,487 4.30 % 189,644 1,712 3.62 % Total borrowed funds 340,406 1,831 2.16 % 302,835 1,606 2.15 % 408,135 1,873 1.84 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,483,721 $ 5,004 0.45 % $ 4,342,880 $ 4,516 0.42 % $ 4,311,379 $ 5,282 0.49 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,038,612 1,004,001 972,080 Other liabilities 57,157 42,872 45,035 Shareholders' equity 499,460 524,851 523,242 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,078,950 $ 5,914,604 $ 5,851,736 Net interest income(2) $ 40,902 $ 38,491 $ 39,671 Net interest spread(2) 2.77 % 2.70 % 2.77 % Net interest margin(2) 2.87 % 2.79 % 2.88 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,181,927 $ 3,173 0.25 % $ 5,044,046 $ 2,910 0.23 % $ 4,875,324 $ 3,409 0.28 % Cost of funds(6) 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.40 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $(31) thousand, $674 thousand, and $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $528 thousand, $732 thousand, and $873 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $569 thousand, $540 thousand, and $519 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $608 thousand, $615 thousand, and $647 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,286,083 $ 65,173 4.00 % $ 3,413,069 $ 72,328 4.27 % Taxable investment securities 1,879,773 17,699 1.90 % 1,436,522 11,576 1.63 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 444,936 5,973 2.71 % 469,507 6,399 2.75 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,324,709 23,672 2.05 % 1,906,029 17,975 1.90 % Other 42,983 68 0.32 % 42,404 33 0.16 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,653,775 88,913 3.17 % $ 5,361,502 90,336 3.40 % Other assets 343,456 325,434 Total assets $ 5,997,231 $ 5,686,936 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,601,093 $ 2,250 0.28 % $ 1,410,094 $ 2,086 0.30 % Money market deposits 978,801 1,070 0.22 % 927,660 980 0.21 % Savings deposits 652,134 566 0.18 % 574,602 610 0.21 % Time deposits 859,938 2,197 0.52 % 866,976 3,341 0.78 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,091,966 6,083 0.30 % 3,779,332 7,017 0.37 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 156,747 207 0.27 % 172,592 217 0.25 % Federal funds purchased — — — % — — — % Other short-term borrowings 22,551 141 1.26 % 24,370 72 0.60 % Short-term borrowings 179,298 348 0.39 % 196,962 289 0.30 % Long-term debt 142,426 3,089 4.37 % 197,762 3,563 3.63 % Total borrowed funds 321,724 3,437 2.15 % 394,724 3,852 1.97 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,413,690 $ 9,520 0.43 % $ 4,174,056 $ 10,869 0.53 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,021,402 946,112 Other liabilities 50,054 47,008 Shareholders' equity 512,085 519,760 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,997,231 $ 5,686,936 Net interest income(2) $ 79,393 $ 79,467 Net interest spread(2) 2.74 % 2.87 % Net interest margin(2) 2.83 % 2.99 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,113,368 $ 6,083 0.24 % $ 4,725,444 $ 7,017 0.30 % Cost of funds(6) 0.35 % 0.43 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $0.6 million and $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.3 million and $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.1 million and $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.2 million and $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company's profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company's financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total shareholders' equity $ 488,832 $ 504,457 $ 527,475 $ 530,264 $ 530,293 Intangible assets, net (96,351 ) (81,135 ) (82,362 ) (83,607 ) (84,871 ) Tangible common equity $ 392,481 $ 423,322 $ 445,113 $ 446,657 $ 445,422 Total assets $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 Intangible assets, net (96,351 ) (81,135 ) (82,362 ) (83,607 ) (84,871 ) Tangible assets $ 6,346,140 $ 5,879,079 $ 5,942,766 $ 5,791,816 $ 5,664,344 Book value per share $ 31.26 $ 32.15 $ 33.66 $ 33.71 $ 33.22 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 25.10 $ 26.98 $ 28.40 $ 28.40 $ 27.90 Shares outstanding 15,635,131 15,690,125 15,671,147 15,729,451 15,963,468 Common equity ratio 7.59 % 8.46 % 8.75 % 9.03 % 9.22 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 6.18 % 7.20 % 7.49 % 7.71 % 7.86 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 12,621 $ 13,895 $ 17,271 $ 26,516 $ 38,919 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 962 920 1,006 1,883 2,136 Tangible net income $ 13,583 $ 14,815 $ 18,277 $ 28,399 $ 41,055 Average shareholders' equity $ 499,460 $ 524,851 $ 523,242 $ 512,085 $ 519,760 Average intangible assets, net (84,540 ) (81,763 ) (85,518 ) (83,159 ) (86,235 ) Average tangible equity $ 414,920 $ 443,088 $ 437,724 $ 428,926 $ 433,525 Return on average equity 10.14 % 10.74 % 13.24 % 10.44 % 15.10 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 13.13 % 13.56 % 16.75 % 13.35 % 19.10 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 39,725 $ 37,336 $ 38,505 $ 77,061 $ 77,122 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 569 540 519 1,109 1,050 Securities(1) 608 615 647 1,223 1,295 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 40,902 $ 38,491 $ 39,671 $ 79,393 $ 79,467 Loan purchase discount accretion (528 ) (732 ) (873 ) (1,260 ) (1,971 ) Core net interest income $ 40,374 $ 37,759 $ 38,798 $ 78,133 $ 77,496 Net interest margin 2.79 % 2.71 % 2.80 % 2.75 % 2.90 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 2.87 % 2.79 % 2.88 % 2.83 % 2.99 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.83 % 2.74 % 2.82 % 2.79 % 2.91 % Average interest earning assets $ 5,718,825 $ 5,588,001 $ 5,522,427 $ 5,653,775 $ 5,361,502

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loan interest income, including fees $ 32,746 $ 31,318 $ 34,736 $ 64,064 $ 71,278 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 569 540 519 1,109 1,050 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 33,315 $ 31,858 $ 35,255 $ 65,173 $ 72,328 Loan purchase discount accretion (528 ) (732 ) (873 ) (1,260 ) (1,971 ) Core loan interest income $ 32,787 $ 31,126 $ 34,382 $ 63,913 $ 70,357 Yield on loans 3.95 % 3.91 % 4.10 % 3.93 % 4.21 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.02 % 3.98 % 4.16 % 4.00 % 4.27 % Core yield on loans(3) 3.95 % 3.89 % 4.06 % 3.92 % 4.16 % Average loans $ 3,326,269 $ 3,245,449 $ 3,396,575 $ 3,286,083 $ 3,413,069

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Efficiency Ratio June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total noninterest expense $ 32,082 $ 31,643 $ 28,670 $ 63,725 $ 56,370 Amortization of intangibles (1,283 ) (1,227 ) (1,341 ) (2,510 ) (2,848 ) Merger-related expenses (901 ) (128 ) — (1,029 ) — Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 29,898 $ 30,288 $ 27,329 $ 60,186 $ 53,522 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 40,902 $ 38,491 $ 39,671 $ 79,393 $ 79,467 Noninterest income 12,347 11,644 10,218 23,991 22,042 Investment securities gains, net (395 ) (40 ) (42 ) (435 ) (69 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 52,854 $ 50,095 $ 49,847 $ 102,949 $ 101,440 Efficiency ratio (2) 56.57 % 60.46 % 54.83 % 58.46 % 52.76 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,611,152 $ 3,250,035 $ 3,245,012 $ 3,268,644 $ 3,330,156 PPP loans (402 ) (3,037 ) (30,841 ) (89,354 ) (184,390 ) Core loans $ 3,610,750 $ 3,246,998 $ 3,214,171 $ 3,179,290 $ 3,145,766 Allowance for credit losses $ 52,350 $ 46,200 $ 48,700 $ 47,900 $ 48,000 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.50 % 1.47 % 1.44 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.53 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans.