T2 Biosystems to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The call will also be available by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5180 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time.
About T2 Biosystems:
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Bacteria® Panel, T2Candida® Panel, T2Resistance® Panel, and T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the Company's proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, T2Cauris™ Panel, T2Lyme™ Panel, and new products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers.
Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
ir@T2Biosystems.com
415-937-5406
