Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $4.11 million compared to $4.06 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Net interest income rose by $986,000 or 7.54% to $14.07 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $13.08 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest margin rose to 2.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 2.54% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Fully-diluted earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.46 per common share compared to $0.44 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 4.55%.

On July 12, 2022, the Company announced that it completed its eleventh share repurchase program.

Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, representing Territorial Bancorp Inc.'s 50th consecutive quarterly dividend.

HONOLULU, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. TBNK (the "Company"), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announced net income of $4.11 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on August 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 11, 2022.

Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the second quarter of 2022, we were able to increase our net interest income by 7.54% and our fully-diluted earnings per share by 4.55%. Our strong capital and asset quality will allow us to serve our community during these uncertain times. The Company intends to continue to enhance shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases."

Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $14.07 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $13.08 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Total interest income was $15.37 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $14.76 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The $615,000 increase in total interest income was primarily due to a $1.53 million increase in interest earned on investment securities. The increase in interest income on investment securities was partially offset by a $958,000 decrease in interest income on loans. The increase in interest income on investment securities was primarily due to a $294.92 million increase in the average securities balance. The increase in the average balance of investment securities occurred as security purchases exceeded repayments. The decrease in interest on loans occurred because of a 19 basis point decrease in the average loan yield and a $35.86 million decrease in the average loan balance. The decrease in the average yield on loans occurred because of the payoff of higher yielding loans and the addition of new lower yielding loans to the loan portfolio. The decrease in the average loan balance occurred as loan repayments and sales of loans exceeded the origination of new loans.

Interest Expense and Provision for Loan Losses

Total interest expense decreased to $1.30 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.67 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense on deposits decreased by $352,000 to $738,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.09 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to a nine basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits. The decrease in the average cost of deposits occurred with a reduction in interest rates offered on deposits during the quarter. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was partially offset by a $16.76 million increase in the average deposit balance. The Company reversed loan loss provisions of $326,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a reversal of $372,000 of loan loss provisions for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The reversal of the loan loss provisions during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 occurred primarily because of the decreases in the size of the mortgage loan portfolio, in Hawaii's unemployment rate and in the amount of loans in the payment deferral program, all of which contributed to the reduction in the allowance for loan losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $800,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.73 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a $911,000 decrease in the gain on sale of investment securities that occurred because no securities were sold during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Service fees on loans and deposit accounts was $412,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $530,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in service fees and deposit accounts occurred because of a decrease in the fees earned for referring mortgage loan applications to other financial institutions and mortgage brokers. Other noninterest income was $186,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $70,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in other income is primarily due to interest on bank-owned life insurance proceeds received during the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $9.57 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $9.61 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $168,000 to $5.39 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $5.56 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 primarily because of a decrease in compensation, payroll taxes and employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) expenses. The decrease in ESOP expenses occurred because of a decrease in the market value of the Company's stock which is used to calculate the expense. Equipment expenses rose by $172,000 to $1.23 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.06 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 primarily because of an increase in data processing expenses.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 was $1.51 million with an effective tax rate of 26.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to an effective tax rate of 27.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.18 billion at June 30, 2022 and $2.13 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans receivable decreased by $16.21 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in loans receivable occurred as loan repayments and sales exceeded new loan originations. Investment securities, including available for sale securities, increased by $92.68 million to $729.13 million at June 30, 2022 from $636.44 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in investment securities occurred as the purchase of new mortgage-backed securities exceeded principal repayments. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $70.62 million at June 30, 2022 from $99.86 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents occurred primarily because of the purchase of investment securities. Total deposits increased by $47.76 million to $1.73 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021. Total stockholders' equity decreased to $255.91 million at June 30, 2022 from $256.32 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity occurred primarily because share repurchases and dividends paid to shareholders exceeded net income and the increase in capital from the allocation of ESOP shares.

Capital Management

On July 12, 2022, the Company announced it repurchased 220,029 of common shares and completed its eleventh share repurchase program. Through July 12, 2022, the Company has repurchased 4,124,479 shares in all of its share repurchase programs. The shares repurchased represent 33.72% of the total shares issued in its initial public offering. The Company intends to continue to enhance shareholder value through the use of capital to support its dividends, both regular and/or special, as well as its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality

The Company had $353,000 of delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at June 30, 2022 compared to $244,000 of delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets totaled $4.02 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $3.28 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.18% at June 30, 2022 and 0.15% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022 was $2.13 million and represented 0.17% of total loans compared to $2.67 million and 0.20% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

About Us

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branches offices in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.tsbhawaii.bank.

Forward-looking statements - this earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

statements of our goals, intentions and expectations;

statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies;

statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and

estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings release.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:

the effect of any pandemic disease, including COVID-19, natural disaster, war, act of terrorism, accident or similar action or event;

general economic conditions, either internationally, nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected;

competition among depository and other financial institutions;

inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments;

adverse changes in the securities markets;

changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements;

changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any;

changes in consumer demand, spending, borrowing and savings habits;

changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board;

changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans;

the timing and amount of revenues that we may recognize;

the value and marketability of collateral underlying our loan portfolios;

our ability to retain key employees;

cyberattacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data or disable our systems;

technological change that may be more difficult or expensive than expected;

the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us;

the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits;

the quality and composition of our investment portfolio;

changes in market and other conditions that would affect our ability to repurchase our common stock; and

changes in our financial condition or results of operations that reduce capital available to pay dividends.

Because of these and a wide variety of other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Walter Ida

(808) 946-1400





Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 11,176 $ 12,134 $ 22,533 $ 25,183 Investment securities 3,928 2,394 7,351 4,219 Other investments 267 228 443 459 Total interest income 15,371 14,756 30,327 29,861 Interest expense: Deposits 738 1,090 1,335 2,407 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 516 537 1,027 1,073 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 47 45 91 91 Total interest expense 1,301 1,672 2,453 3,571 Net interest income 14,070 13,084 27,874 26,290 (Reversal of provision) provision for loan losses (326 ) (372 ) (494 ) (1,285 ) Net interest income after (reversal of provision) provision for loan losses 14,396 13,456 28,368 27,575 Non-interest income: Service fees on loan and deposit accounts 412 530 753 1,525 Income on bank-owned life insurance 194 190 391 378 Gain on sale of investment securities — 911 — 1,437 Gain on sale of loans 8 26 26 446 Other 186 70 1,283 180 Total noninterest income 800 1,727 2,453 3,966 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,392 5,560 11,005 11,083 Occupancy 1,648 1,572 3,242 3,219 Equipment 1,236 1,064 2,432 2,194 Federal deposit insurance premiums 143 142 284 283 Loss on sale of loans 29 — 29 — Other general and administrative expenses 1,125 1,274 2,179 2,387 Total noninterest expense 9,573 9,612 19,171 19,166 Income before income taxes 5,623 5,571 11,650 12,375 Income taxes 1,513 1,513 2,830 3,304 Net income $ 4,110 $ 4,058 $ 8,820 $ 9,071 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 0.99 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 8,876,691 9,117,467 8,928,127 9,124,086 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 8,927,173 9,162,348 8,977,834 9,166,003





Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,620 $ 99,859 Investment securities available for sale 23,222 — Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $616,040 and $634,987 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively). 705,904 636,442 Loans receivable, net 1,286,618 1,302,824 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,197 8,173 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 3,167 3,158 Accrued interest receivable 5,913 5,786 Premises and equipment, net 4,023 4,065 Right-of-use asset, net 13,378 9,982 Bank-owned life insurance 47,383 51,423 Deferred income tax assets, net 2,087 1,927 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,527 6,963 Total assets $ 2,180,039 $ 2,130,602 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,729,592 $ 1,681,828 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 141,000 141,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,000 10,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21,299 22,638 Lease liability 14,175 10,744 Income taxes payable 2,180 1,863 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 5,888 6,207 Total liabilities 1,924,134 1,874,280 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,120,458 and 9,324,060 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 91 93 Additional paid-in capital 52,464 56,951 Unearned ESOP shares (3,181 ) (3,425 ) Retained earnings 212,932 208,227 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,401 ) (5,524 ) Total stockholders' equity 255,905 256,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,180,039 $ 2,130,602



