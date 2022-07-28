ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

LeMaitre Q2 2022 Financial Results

by Globe Newswire
July 28, 2022 4:05 PM | 105 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre LMAT, a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q2 2022 results, announced a $0.125/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q2 2022 Financial Results

  • Sales of $42.1mm, +4% (+8% organic) vs. Q2 2021
  • Gross margin of 66.0%
  • Op. income reported $5.8mm, -48%
  • Op. income ex. special charge $8.9mm, -20%
  • Earnings per diluted share reported $0.16, -60%
  • Earnings per diluted share ex. special charge $0.29, -26%
  • Cash and investments +$4.8mm to $75.7mm

Biologics drove Q2 2022 sales growth: XenoSure (+21%), allografts (+25%) and Artegraft (+11%). Q2 organic sales growth was led by EMEA (+11%) and APAC (+11%), while the Americas grew 6%. The strong dollar reduced sales by $1.7mm.

The gross margin increased to 66.0% in Q2 2022 (vs. 65.8%). The Company had 203 direct labor employees on staff as of June 30, up 54% year-over-year. The Company closed its St. Etienne factory in Q2 2022, resulting in a $3.1mm special charge.

Q2 2022 operating margin was 14%; excluding the $3.1mm special charge the operating margin was 21%. Excluding the special charge, Q2 operating expense growth was 21%, driven by a 26% larger salesforce on June 30 (111 reps) and regulatory expenses.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said "Based on better-than-expected Q2 sales, we increased annual guidance to 10% organic growth. We also achieved several milestones: we opened a Seoul office, closed a French factory, filed for Chinese XenoSure cardiac approval and received the Omniflow II CE Mark."

Business Outlook

 Q3 2022 GuidanceQ4 2022 Guidance2022 Full Year Guidance
Sales$39.0mm - $41.0mm
(Mid: $40.0mm, +4%, +10% Org.)		$41.2mm - $43.2mm
(Mid: $42.2mm, +7%, +11% Org.)		$162.7mm - $165.3mm
(Mid:$164.0mm, +6%, +10% Org.)
Gross Margin66.7%67.5%66.5%
Op. Income$6.8mm - $8.2mm
(Mid: $7.5mm, -17%)		$8.5mm - $9.9mm
(Mid: $9.2mm, +10%)		$29.5mm - $31.2mm
(Mid $30.4mm, -17%)
Op. Income Ex-Spec. Charge--$32.7mm - $34.4mm
(Mid: $33.6mm, -8%)
EPS$0.24 - $0.29
(Mid: $0.27, -10%)		$0.29 - $0.35
(Mid: $0.32, +15%)		$0.99 - $1.05
(Mid: $1.02, -19%)
EPS Ex-Spec. Charge--$1.14 - $1.19
(Mid: $1.17, -7%)

Quarterly Dividend

On July 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20.0mm of the Company's common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 22, 2023, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at http://www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as operating income, operating margin, and EPS excluding special charge for Q2 2022 and guidance for operating income and EPS excluding special charge. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of operating income, operating margin and EPS excluding special charge for Q2 2022 and guidance for operating income and EPS excluding special charge provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company's profitability excluding the impact of the closure of the Company's St. Etienne, France factory, a non-recurring event.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company's products and the productivity of the Company's direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company's products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: 
J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

       
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. LMAT     
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS     
(amounts in thousands)     
       
       
   June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 
   (unaudited)   
Assets     
       
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents $20,788  $13,855  
 Short-term marketable securities  54,895   56,104  
 Accounts receivable, net  21,542   19,631  
 Inventory and other deferred costs  47,192   46,104  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,243   4,189  
 Asset held for sale  826   -  
Total current assets  148,486   139,883  
       
Property and equipment, net  15,753   17,059  
Right-of-use leased assets  16,290   15,071  
Goodwill  65,945   65,945  
Other intangibles, net  49,598   52,710  
Deferred tax assets  2,369   1,566  
Other assets  984   568  
       
Total assets $299,425  $292,802  
       
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity     
       
Current liabilities:     
 Accounts payable $2,844  $2,340  
 Accrued expenses  17,009   16,332  
 Acquisition-related obligations  1,758   1,271  
 Lease liabilities - short-term  1,794   1,870  
Total current liabilities  23,405   21,813  
       
Lease liabilities - long-term  15,420   14,067  
Deferred tax liabilities  64   70  
Other long-term liabilities  2,503   2,701  
Total liabilities  41,392   38,651  
       
Stockholders' equity     
 Common stock  235   235  
 Additional paid-in capital  184,605   181,630  
 Retained earnings  92,190   88,125  
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,444)  (3,435) 
 Treasury stock  (12,553)  (12,404) 
Total stockholders' equity  258,033   254,151  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $299,425  $292,802  
       


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. LMAT      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS    
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)       
(unaudited)       
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
         
Net sales$42,108  $40,670  $81,669  $76,553 
Cost of sales 14,298   13,909   27,897   25,993 
         
Gross profit 27,810   26,761   53,772   50,560 
         
Operating expenses:       
 Sales and marketing 8,242   6,803   16,092   13,269 
 General and administrative 7,331   6,200   14,583   12,744 
 Research and development 3,346   2,652   6,278   5,496 
 Restructuring 3,107   -   3,107   - 
Total operating expenses 22,026   15,655   40,060   31,509 
         
Income from operations 5,784   11,106   13,712   19,051 
         
Other income (expense), net       
 Interest income 167   1   275   2 
 Interest expense -   (495)  -   (1,072)
 Foreign currency gain (loss) (403)  (157)  (443)  (33)
         
Income before income taxes 5,548   10,455   13,544   17,948 
         
Provision for income taxes 2,033   2,156   3,991   3,720 
         
Net income$3,515  $8,299  $9,553  $14,228 
         
Earnings per share of common stock       
 Basic$0.16  $0.40  $0.44  $0.69 
 Diluted$0.16  $0.40  $0.43  $0.68 
         
Weighted - average shares outstanding:       
 Basic 21,958   20,611   21,947   20,579 
 Diluted 22,129   20,959   22,115   20,900 
         
         
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.125  $0.110  $0.250  $0.220 
         


                 
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. LMAT            
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION            
(amounts in thousands)               
(unaudited)               
                 
                 
  For the three months ended  For the six months ended
  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
  $ % $ % $ % $ %
Net Sales by Geography               
 Americas$28,854 69% $27,329 67% $55,397 68% $51,028 67%
 Europe, Middle East and Africa 10,749 25%  10,803 27%  21,243 26%  20,665 27%
 Asia Pacific 2,505 6%  2,538 6%  5,029 6%  4,860 6%
Total Net Sales$42,108 100% $40,670 100% $81,669 100% $76,553 100%
                 


          
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. LMAT       
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES       
(amounts in thousands)       
(unaudited)       
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2022       
  Net sales as reported $42,108      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  1,686      
  Adjusted net sales   $43,794    
          
 For the three months ended June 30, 2021       
  Net sales as reported $40,670      
  Adjusted net sales   $40,670    
          
  Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2022  $3,124  8% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:       
 For the three months ending September 30, 2022       
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $40,045      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  1,974      
  Adjusted projected net sales   $42,019    
          
 For the three months ended September 30, 2021       
  Net sales as reported $38,368      
  Adjusted net sales   $38,368    
          
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2022 $3,651  10% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:       
 For the three months ending December 31, 2022       
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $42,240      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  1,692      
  Adjusted projected net sales   $43,932    
          
 For the three months ended December 31, 2021       
  Net sales as reported $39,503      
  Adjusted net sales   $39,503    
          
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2022 $4,429  11% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:       
 For the year ending December 31, 2022       
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $163,954      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  6,170      
  Adjusted projected net sales   $170,124    
          
 For the year ended December 31, 2021       
  Net sales as reported $154,424      
  Adjusted net sales   $154,424    
          
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2022 $15,700  10% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2022       
  Operating income as reported $5,784      
  Impact of special charge  3,107      
  Adjusted operating income   $8,891    
          
 For the three months ended June 30, 2021       
  Operating income as reported $11,106      
  Adjusted operating income   $11,106    
          
  Adjusted operating income decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2022 $(2,215) -20% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:      
 For the year ending December 31, 2022       
  Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $30,374      
  Impact of special charge  3,207      
  Adjusted projected operating income   $33,581    
          
 For the year ended December 31, 2021       
  Operating income as reported $36,425      
  Adjusted operating income   $36,425    
          
  Adjusted projected operating income decrease for the year ending December 31, 2022 $(2,844) -8% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2022       
  EPS as reported $0.16      
  Impact of special charge  0.13      
  Adjusted EPS   $0.29    
          
 For the three months ended June 30, 2021       
  EPS as reported $0.40      
  Adjusted EPS   $0.40    
          
  Adjusted EPS decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2022   $(0.10) -26% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:       
 For the year ending December 31, 2022       
  EPS per guidance (midpoint) $1.02      
  Impact of special charge  0.15      
  Adjusted EPS   $1.17    
          
 For the year ended December 31, 2021       
  EPS as reported $1.25      
  Adjusted EPS   $1.25    
          
  Adjusted projected EPS decrease for the year ending December 31, 2022 $(0.08) -7% 
          
          
EMEA sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2022       
  Net sales as reported $10,749      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  1,276      
  EMEA adjusted net sales   $12,025    
          
 For the three months ended June 30, 2021       
  Net sales as reported $10,803      
  Adjusted net sales   $10,803    
          
  EMEA adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2022 $1,222  11% 
          
          
APAC sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2022       
  Net sales as reported $2,505      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  313      
  APAC adjusted net sales   $2,818    
          
 For the three months ended June 30, 2021       
  Net sales as reported $2,538      
  Adjusted net sales   $2,538    
          
  APAC adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2022 $280  11% 
          
          
Americas sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2022       
  Net sales as reported $28,854      
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  98      
  Americas adjusted net sales   $28,952    
          
 For the three months ended June 30, 2021       
  Net sales as reported $27,329      
  Adjusted net sales   $27,329    
          
  Americas adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2022 $1,623  6% 
          
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2022       
  Operating margin as reported  14%     
  Impact of special charge  7%     
  Adjusted operating margin    21%   
          
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating expenses:       
 For the three months ended June 30, 2022       
  Operating expenses as reported $22,026      
  Impact of special charge  (3,107)     
  Adjusted operating expenses   $18,919    
          
 For the three months ended June 30, 2021       
  Operating expenses as reported $15,655      
  Adjusted operating income   $15,655    
          
  Adjusted operating expense decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2022 $3,264  21% 
          

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.