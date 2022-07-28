Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

WARSAW, N.Y., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. FISI (the "Company" "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Net income for the quarter was $15.6 million compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $15.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $19.8 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Primary drivers of the decrease in net income were:

A $563 thousand provision for credit losses was recognized in the current quarter compared to a benefit of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Loan loss provision has returned to a more normalized level in 2022, excluding a $2.0 million commercial loan recovery recognized in the second quarter. The second quarter 2021 benefit was the result of improvement in the national unemployment forecast, positive trends in qualitative factors and lower net charge-offs that resulted in a release of credit loss reserves and corresponding benefit for credit losses.

Salaries and employee benefits expense was $2.4 million higher in the current quarter, primarily driven by investments in personnel, higher stock-based compensation expense, and annual merit increases.

The Company recorded $1.3 million of non-recurring restructuring charges in the current quarter related to the 2020 closure of five locations.



Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $20.1 million, a decrease of $908 thousand from the second quarter of 2021. Excluding non-recurring restructuring charges, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1) was $21.3 million, an increase of $361 thousand from the prior year quarter.

"We are pleased to report net income of $15.6 million, return on average common equity of 14.6% and return on average tangible common equity of 17.8%(1) for the second quarter of 2022," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. "We continued to execute on our strategic initiatives to grow across all lines of business with investments in people and technology to better serve our customers. Excluding a non-recurring expense for the adjustment to fair market value of former branch locations, expenses were in line with our expectations.

"The total loan portfolio increased during the quarter, and our new Mid-Atlantic team is building a strong commercial pipeline. We also benefitted from a continued benign credit environment and a high-quality loan portfolio, as evidenced by net recoveries of $1 million.

"Economic headwinds are expected as we are experiencing an inflationary period not seen in decades. We remain focused on supporting our customers and communities and we're leading with our human capital. Challenging economic cycles come and go and we are confident that we will maintain a strong regulatory capital footing to help individuals and companies grow and thrive despite the challenges."

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, "It was a strong quarter for net interest income with 5.2% growth over the linked quarter. Net interest margin expanded by nine basis points, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, primarily as a result of rising interest rates. Our strategic focus on growing non-public deposits resulted in a 2.9% increase from the linked quarter.

"During the current quarter, we took advantage of the opportunity to sell a $31 million portfolio of indirect loans and recognized a gain of $586 thousand, demonstrating our ability to capture gains within this portfolio by leveraging capital markets relationships to re-mix loan exposures. Excluding the impact of PPP loan forgiveness and the indirect sale, the total loan portfolio increased by 2.3%."

Stock Repurchase Program

On June 13, 2022, the Company announced a stock repurchase program for up to 766,447 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's then outstanding common shares. Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions and pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and it may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time. No shares have been repurchased to-date under this program.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company completed its previous program by repurchasing 461,191 common shares for an average price of $31.99 per share.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $41.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of $3.9 million from the second quarter of 2021.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $5.25 billion, an increase of $79.6 million from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $67.7 million increase in average loans. Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $273.8 million higher than the second quarter of 2021 due to a $359.2 million increase in the average balance of investment securities and a $103.5 million increase in average loans, partially offset by a $188.9 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash.



Net interest margin was 3.19% in the current quarter as compared to 3.11% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.06% in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans and associated loan origination fees accreted over the term of the loan or upon loan forgiveness, net interest margin was 3.14% in the second quarter of 2022, 3.05% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.02% in the second quarter of 2021. Our net interest margin has improved primarily due to the impact of 2022 interest rate increases and a decrease in the level of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash in comparison to the prior year.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $11.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $38 thousand from the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of $1.2 million from the second quarter of 2021.

Insurance income of $1.2 million was $863 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of the timing of contingent revenue received in the first quarter each year. The increase of $87 thousand from the second quarter of 2021 was driven by the 2021 bolt-on acquisition of North Woods Capital Benefits LLC, completed in August 2021.

Investment advisory income of $2.9 million was $135 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022 and relatively unchanged from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a market-driven decrease in value of assets under management.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $242 thousand was $553 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022 and relatively unchanged from the second quarter of 2021. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net was income of $645 thousand in the quarter, $126 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss from derivative instruments of $592 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades.

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale was a gain of $828 thousand in the quarter compared to a loss of $91 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and a gain of $790 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. Included in the current period was a gain of $586 thousand on the sale of a $31.3 million portfolio of indirect loans. Sales volumes and margins for residential loans have moderated in 2022 as compared to 2021. The first quarter 2022 loss was a result of the fair market value of pipeline commitments, negatively impacted by the increase in interest rates.

Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments represents the amortization of tax credit investments, partially offset by New York investment tax credits that are refundable and recorded in noninterest income. A net loss of $92 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a net loss of $227 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and a net gain of $276 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $32.9 million in the quarter compared to $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $26.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $17.0 million was $350 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2022 and $2.4 million higher than the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to investments in personnel, higher stock-based compensation expense, and annual merit increases, along with wage pressures driven by the current competitive labor market.

Occupancy and equipment expense of $4.0 million was $259 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2022 and $729 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021. Laptop computers were purchased in the current quarter to support our flexible work model. The balance of the increase year-over-year was attributable to repairs and maintenance in the branch network.

Professional services expense of $1.3 million was $387 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022 due to the timing of audit fees. Professional services expense was $334 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of higher expense incurred in the prior year period for enterprise standardization expense and miscellaneous consulting fees.

Computer and data processing expense of $4.6 million was $594 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2021 due to the Company's strategic investments in technology, including digital banking initiatives, a customer relationship management solution across all lines of business, and Banking as a Service initiatives.

Second quarter 2022 restructuring charges of $1.3 million were recognized in connection with the write-down of real estate assets to fair market value based upon existing purchase offers and current market conditions for five locations that were closed in the second half of 2020.

Other expense of $3.1 million was $610 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2022 and $586 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2021. This category of expense was impacted by a combination of factors including inflation and the outsourcing of certain functions previously handled internally. Higher expense was also partially attributable to more normalized expense levels post-pandemic in areas including training, conferences, travel and entertainment.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.9 million for the quarter compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022, and second quarter of 2021, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $426 thousand, $589 thousand, and $424 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 19.8% for the second quarter of 2022, 18.7% for the first quarter of 2022 and 21.1% for the second quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings. The Company's effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.57 billion at June 30, 2022, down $62.3 million from March 31, 2022, and up $273.1 million from June 30, 2021.

Investment securities were $1.26 billion at June 30, 2022, down $68.6 million from March 31, 2022, and up $140.2 million from June 30, 2021. The decline in the linked quarter portfolio balance was largely driven by a decrease in the market value of the portfolio due to rising interest rates combined with the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations. The increase from June 30, 2021, was the result of the deployment of excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage-backed securities, reallocating excess Federal Reserve cash balances into securities demonstrating higher relative yields.

Total loans were $3.76 billion at June 30, 2022, up $30.4 million, or 0.8%, from March 31, 2022, and up $131.9 million, or 3.6%, from June 30, 2021.

Commercial business loans totaled $611.1 million, down $14.0 million, or 2.2%, from March 31, 2022, and down $120.1 million, or 16.4%, from June 30, 2021. Declines were driven by the forgiveness or repayment of PPP loans. PPP loans net of deferred fees are included in commercial business loans and were $8.9 million at June 30, 2022, $31.4 million at March 31, 2022, and $171.9 million at June 30, 2021. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP loans increased 1.4% from March 31, 2022, and increased 7.7% from June 30, 2021.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.45 billion, up $13.4 million, or 0.9%, from March 31, 2022, and up $132.7 million, or 10.1%, from June 30, 2021.

Residential real estate loans totaled $574.8 million, down $111 thousand from March 31, 2022, and down $15.5 million, or 2.6%, from June 30, 2021.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $1.04 billion, up $31.8 million, or 3.2%, from March 31, 2022, and up $140.2 million, or 15.6%, from June 30, 2021.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans net of deferred fees, were $3.76 billion at June 30, 2022, up $52.9 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2022, and up $294.9 million, or 8.5%, from June 30, 2021.

Total deposits were $4.82 billion at June 30, 2022, $182.4 million lower than March 31, 2022, and $161.3 million higher than June 30, 2021. The decrease from March 31, 2022, was primarily the result of a seasonal decrease in public deposits and a decrease in reciprocal deposits, partially offset by increases in non-public and brokered deposits. The increase from June 30, 2021, was the result of increases in public, non-public and brokered deposits, partially offset by a decrease in reciprocal deposits. Public deposit balances represented 21% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to 26% at March 31, 2022, and 21% at June 30, 2021.

Short-term borrowings were $109.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $0 at both March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits. $50.0 million of the short-term borrowings balance is designated as a cash-flow hedge, which became effective in April 2022 at a fixed rate of 0.79%.

Shareholders' equity was $425.8 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $446.8 million at March 31, 2022, and $487.1 million at June 30, 2021. The decline was primarily the result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as the losses are associated with the increase in interest rates. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and, given the high quality of our agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $26.64 at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.44, or 5.1%, from $28.08 at March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $3.02, or 10.2%, from $29.66 at June 30, 2021. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.82 at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.41, or 6.1%, from $23.23 at March 31, 2022, and a decrease $3.15, or 12.6%, from $24.97 at June 30, 2021. The common equity to assets ratio was 7.34% at June 30, 2022, compared to 7.63% at March 31, 2022, and 8.87% at June 30, 2021. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 6.09%, 6.40% and 7.58% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. The primary driver of declines in all four measures as compared to prior periods was the previously described increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.29 per common share, consistent with the linked quarter and an increase of 7.4% over the prior year quarter. The dividend returned 29% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2022, compared to the prior quarter and prior year second quarter were as follows:

Leverage Ratio was 8.20% compared to 8.13% and 8.16% at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.91% compared to 9.85% and 10.38% at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.29% compared to 10.24% and 10.81% at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.75% compared to 12.72% and 13.54% at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $6.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, as compared to $9.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, and $6.6 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. Net recoveries were $1.0 million in the quarter as compared to net charge-offs of $787 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $394 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans was (0.11)% in the current quarter, 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022 and (0.04)% in the second quarter of 2021.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recovered $2.0 million in connection with the pay-off of a commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status with a partial charge-off in the fourth quarter of 2021.



At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.13% compared to 1.10% at March 31, 2022, and 1.28% at June 30, 2021. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the June 30, 2022, allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio(1) was 1.13%, an increase of two basis points from 1.11% at March 31, 2022, and a decrease of 21 basis points from 1.34% at June 30, 2021.

Provision for credit losses on loans was $446 thousand in the current quarter compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a benefit of $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses, were a $119 thousand increase in the second quarter of 2022, a $242 thousand increase in the first quarter of 2022, and a $764 thousand decrease in the second quarter of 2021.

Provision was a benefit in each quarter of 2021 as a result of continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast, the designated loss driver for the Company's current expected credit loss standard model, and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in the release of credit loss reserves. Loan loss provision has returned to a more normalized level in 2022, excluding the sizable commercial loan recovery recognized this quarter, due to the impact of qualitative factors reflecting economic uncertainty associated with higher interest rates and global political unrest, partially offset by low net charge-offs, national unemployment trends and a reduction in overall specific reserve levels.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what it believes are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 648% at June 30, 2022, 426% at March 31, 2022, and 699% at June 30, 2021.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2022, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

