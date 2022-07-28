CalAmp to Participate at Oppenheimer's Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 10

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp CAMP, a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, is scheduled to participate at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Mr. Binder is scheduled to present at 4:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.
Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer representative. A live webcast and archived replay of CalAmp's presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of CalAmp's Investor Relations website.
About CalAmp
CalAmp CAMP is a connected intelligence company that leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to help people and organizations improve operational performance. We solve complex problems in transportation and logistics, commercial and government fleet, industrial equipment and consumer vehicle marketplaces by providing solutions that track, monitor and recover vital assets. The insights enabled by our cloud platform, applications and edge computing devices drive operational visibility, safety, efficiency, maintenance, and sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has over 1.2 million software and services subscribers and more than 10 million edge devices deployed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.
CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
CalAmp Investor Inquiries
Joel Achramowicz
Shelton Group
+1 415.845.9964
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com
