Aziyo Biologics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. AZYO, a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Members of the Company's management team will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.
Individuals interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. Participants are required to register at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and Archived webcast of the event will be available on the "investors" section of the Aziyo website at https://investors.aziyo.com/.
About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.
Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com
Investors:
Leigh Salvo
Gilmartin Group
investors@aziyo.com
