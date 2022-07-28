Stronghold Digital Mining Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, August 11 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG ("Stronghold", or the "Company") will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and financial results from the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the close of trading on the same day.
Stronghold management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-646-307-1963
International number: 1-800-715-9871
Conference ID: 4275661
The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.
Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Stronghold's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.
A replay of the call will be available after 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 25, 2022.
U.S. replay number: 1-609-800-9909
International replay number: 1-800-770-2030
Conference ID: 4275661
About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.
Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
SDIG@GatewayIR.com
1-949-574-3860
Media Contact:
contact@strongholddigitalmining.com
