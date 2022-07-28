Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. HIW announces its Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which equates to an annualized dividend of $2.00 per share. This quarterly dividend is payable on September 13, 2022 to all holders of record as of August 22, 2022.
The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company's 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2022, which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to all holders of record as of August 15, 2022.
About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded HIW real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.
|Contact:
|Brendan Maiorana
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
|919-872-4924
