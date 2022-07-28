Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 After Market Close on August 9, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD, a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), Revolution Medicines' senior management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and provide an update on corporate progress.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
- Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 (U.S. toll free) or (646) 307-1963; conference ID 6539267.
- Live webcast with slides can be accessed at: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website shortly after the conference call concludes at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations and will be archived there for at least 14 days.
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).
Contact Information
David S. Arrington
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Revolution Medicines
650-452-6046
darrington@revmed.com
