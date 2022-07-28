Eargo to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. EAR, a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market close on August 8, 2022. On the same day, Eargo will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.
Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 630-0579 for domestic callers or (412) 317-1812 for international callers. Participants should ask to be joined into the Eargo call. The live webinar of the call may also be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of Eargo's website at ir.eargo.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Eargo's website for one year.
About Eargo
Eargo is a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA-regulated, exempt Class I or Class II devices indicated to compensate for mild to moderate hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first approach empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo device is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.
Eargo's sixth generation device, Eargo 6, is an FDA Class II exempt hearing device featuring Sound Adjust technology that automatically optimizes the soundscape as the user moves between environments. http://eargo.com
Investor Contact
Nick Laudico
Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
ir@eargo.com
