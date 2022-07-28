Minerva Surgical to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS, a woman's health company focused on the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.
To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.
The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Recent Events section of the company's website at http://ir.minervasurgical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.
About Minerva Surgical, Inc.
Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.
MEDIA CONTACT
Mike Clapper
mike.clapper@minervasurgical.com
804-295-7676
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Caroline Corner
investors@minervasurgical.com
415-202-5678
