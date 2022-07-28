Acutus Medical to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus") AFIB, an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Acutus will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.
To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.
The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Acutus investor relations website at ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.
About Acutus Medical, Inc.
Acutus is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.
Investor Contact
Caroline Corner
ICR Westwicke
D: 415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com
US Media Contacts
Levitate
(260) 408-5383
acutus@levitatenow.com
