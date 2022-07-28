Telesat Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

OTTAWA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat TSAT, one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, has scheduled a conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer, of Telesat.
Prior to the commencement of the call, Telesat will post a news release containing its financial results on its website (www.telesat.com) under the tab "Investors" and the heading "Investor News".
Dial-in Instructions:
The toll-free dial-in number for the teleconference is +1 800 806 5484. Callers outside of North America should dial +1 416 340 2217. The access code is 5717375 followed by the number sign (#). Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. In the event of technical issues, please dial *0 and advise the conference call operator of the company name ("Telesat") and the name of the moderator (Michael Bolitho).
Webcast:
The conference call can also be accessed, as a listen in only, at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmcxxyqj. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Telesat's website under the tab "Investors".
Dial-in Audio Replay:
A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call on August 5, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 19, 2022. To access the replay, please call +1 800 408 3053. Callers from outside North America should dial +1 905 694 9451. The access code is 8406660 followed by the number sign (#).
About Telesat
Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat TSAT is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world's most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.
Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
|Hugh Harley
|Michael Bolitho
|+1 613 748 8424
|+1 613 748 8828
|ir@telesat.com
|ir@telesat.com
