Inventiva Reports 2022 First-Half Financial Information¹

Inventiva entered into a finance loan and a warrant agreement for up to €50 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB)

Inventiva raised approximately €14.6m through a combination of its At-The-Market program (for €9.3m in gross proceeds) and new State backed bank financing (for €5.3m)

Cash runway extended until the end of second quarter 2023 without taking into account the €50m finance loan from the EIB

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), July 28, 2022 – Inventiva IVA (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today reported its cash position as of June 30, 2022, and its revenues for the first half of 2022.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2022, Inventiva's cash position was €87.2 million compared to €80.5 million as of March 31, 2022 and €95.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to €26.1 million in the first half of 2022 compared to €19.8 million for the same period in 2021. R&D expenses for the first half of 2022, mainly driven by the development of lanifibranor in NASH, were up 53% compared to the first half of 2021. This significant increase in R&D expenses was driven by the costs associated with the NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial of lanifibranor in NASH and, to a lesser extent, with the Legend Phase IIa combination trial with lanifibranor and empagliflozin in patients with NASH and type 2 diabetes . In January 2022, the Company received a €4 million milestone payment from AbbVie following the inclusion of the first patient in the ongoing Phase IIb clinical trial with cedirogant (previously ABBV-157) in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis, and the 2021 R&D tax credit ("CIR") for €3.6 million was received in May 2022.

Net cash generated from investing activities for the first half of 2022 amounted to €0.8 million, compared to -€1.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Net cash from financing activities for the first half of 2022 amounted to €13.96 million compared to no net cash generated from financing activities over the first half of 2021. This increase is mainly driven by the equity raised through the Company's At-The-Market Program for approximately €9.3 million (gross proceeds) on June 15, 2022, and three loan agreements with French banks for a total amount of

€5.3 million. One of the loans has been contracted as part of a state-guaranteed PGE loan facility ("Prêt Garanti par l'Etat") with Bpifrance and the two others from a stimulus economic plan ("Prêts Participatifs Relance") granted by Crédit Agricole Champagne-Bourgogne and Société Générale.

Over the first half of 2022, the Company recorded a positive exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents of €3.2 million versus €1.5 million for the first half of 2021, due to the strengthening of USD versus Euro.

Furthermore, the Company also finalized the documentation requirement under the credit facility for up to $50 million with the European Investment Bank (the "EIB") announced on May 16, 2022, by signing a warrant agreement with the EIB on July 1, 2022. The Company plans to use the proceeds from the EIB facility, when received, towards its clinical studies and preclinical pipeline, including to help fund a portion of its NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial of lanifibranor in patients with NASH3.

Considering its current R&D and clinical development programs and excluding any proceeds from the EIB credit facility and any potential additional financial resources, the Company estimates that its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits should allow the Company to fund its operations through the end of the second quarter 20234.

Revenues

The Company's revenues for the first half of 2022 amounted to €0.1 million, as compared to €0.2 million for the same period in 2021.

***



Next key milestones expected

Strategy update on the potential development of odiparcil – anticipated by end of 2022

Publication of the results of the investigator-initiated study with lanifibranor in patients with NAFLD and T2D – previously planned for second half of 2022 is now expected in the first quarter of 2023

Last Patient First Visit of the NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in NASH – planned for first half of 2023

Study completion of phase IIb trial of cedirogant in patient with psoriasis conducted by AbbVie – planned for first half of 2023

Topline results of Phase IIa LEGEND of lanifibranor in combination with empagliflozin in patients with NASH and T2D– planned for second half of 2023

Upcoming investor conference participation

H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference – September 12-14, New York City

Annual Global Investment Conference – September 12-14, New York City KBC Life Sciences Conferences – September 15-16, Virtual

Lyon Pôle Bourse- September 28, Lyon

HealthTech Innovation Days – October 12-14, Paris

Portzamparc BNP Paribas Biotech & Santé - October 4, Virtual

Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference - November 15-17, London

Upcoming scientific conference participation

Paris Nash Meeting - September 8-9, Paris

91èmes Journées Scientifiques de l'AFEF - October 5-8, Dijon

AASLD - The Liver Meeting - November 4-8, Washington, DC

6th Obesity and NASH Drug Development Summit – November 29 through December 1st, Boston

Next financial results publication

Financial results for the first half of 2022: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (after U.S. market close)

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORγ inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris IVEVF and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States IVA. www.inventivapharma.com .





