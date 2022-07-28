Conifer Holdings Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for August 11, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. CNFR announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company plans to release its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: CNFR Q2 2022 Financial Results Webcast

or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com

Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.



About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our insureds. Nationwide, Conifer markets largely through independent agents, and is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol "CNFR". Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840

ir@cnfrh.com