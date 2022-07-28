Dezerland Park Gains New Immersive Holiday Experience

Orlando, FL, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? This holiday season, the immersive light show "Christmas Nights in Lights" is making its move to Orlando at Dezerland Park. Dezerland Park is an attraction located on International Drive, near the Orlando International Premium Outlets, in the heart of Orlando's tourism corridor. Dezerland prides itself on being an attraction that can't get rained out, and "Christmas Nights in Lights" is no exception. The immersive lightshow is a magical experience that will run the entire holiday season, rain or shine.

"Christmas Nights in Lights" will be taking over surrounding lot space that guests will slowly cruise through in their own vehicles. At this new "Christmas Nights in Lights" venue, guests will be surrounded by over one million twinkling lights! While that in itself is a beautiful experience, the lights will be synchronized to "dance" to the best holiday classics played through your car stereo from a private radio frequency. This is definitely an event that calls for packing your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy an incredible evening driving through the sparkling exhibition together.

"It is practically a dream come true to partner with Dezerland. This puts "Christmas Nights In Lights" in a prime location to bring our attraction to guests from around the globe. We are looking forward to seeing all the new smiling and awestruck faces of children from 2 to 92 and beyond!" said Ari Rosenbaum, CEO of MSEG, the production company responsible for creating "Christmas Nights In Lights".

Whether you are local to the greater Orlando area, or just in town visiting, "Christmas Nights In Lights" is poised to become a festive staple of the Central Florida themed attraction circuit that you won't want to miss. The show will run every evening throughout the holiday season. Mark your calendars now, and come on out to experience the dazzle and delight!

About MSEG

MSEG is an entertainment group that imagines, creates, and produces immersive light show attractions, focused on holiday-themed entertainment, designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. We bring radiance and joy to our audiences through innovative displays coupled with a commitment to creating beautiful memories, one event at a time. We connect with our guests—from ages 2 to 92 and beyond—through a shared desire to be captivated by magical experiences. Together, we experience dazzle and delight.™ Explore more at https://nightsinlights.com.

###

For more information, please visit https://nightsinlights.com, or send inquiries to pr@nightsinlights.com.





For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/dezerland-park-gains-new-immersive-holiday-experience/9229725



Attachments

Full Name : Tara McGugin Company : REMIXED Phone Number : 14072837369 Website : https://www.r3mx.com Email : tara@r3mx.com