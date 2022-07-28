Gallium Nitride Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.95%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to its hexagonal crystal structure, gallium nitride (GaN) is a very hard and mechanically stable wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor. Gallium nitride material's market adoption is due to its reliability, compact size, high efficiency, fast switching speed, low on-resistance, and high thermal conductivity relative to silicon (Si) and silicon carbide semiconductors (Sic). Since 1990, the gallium nitride market has grown significantly, which can be attributed in large part to technological advancements in this industry.





Fast Mobile Chargers Are a Major Driver

The incorporation of Gallium Nitride technology provides mobile devices with the capacity for rapid charging. BBK Electronics (OPPO Company) announced in September 2020 the full adoption of gallium nitride power ICs to enable the production of ultra-thin, 50-watt fast battery chargers. It is anticipated that the use of GaN components and integrated control solutions will reduce the charging time of mobile devices. Gallium nitride devices are utilised to manage ultra-high-frequency power solutions, thereby initiating a revolution in the power supply industry. The increasing use of gallium nitride semiconductors in radar design is anticipated to drive market expansion. In addition, GaN semiconductors are utilised in the construction of tactical radios for wideband communications on combat aircraft.

Commercial Applications Boost the Market Growth

The rising demand for energy-efficient Gallium Nitride devices and power semiconductors in wired communication is anticipated to drive market expansion. This growth is attributable to the expansion of the domain of telecommunications, as various internet service providers concentrate primarily on providing networks with higher capacity, ubiquitous connectivity, and lower latency using optical cable wires. Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride-based semiconductors are energy-efficient because they permit greater power efficiency at a reduced cost. Infineon Technologies produces silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN) for the development of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and lightning arresters which provide external gap protection for power transformers.

The potential use of gallium nitride in the 5G infrastructure is also expected to contribute to the expansion of the market. In terms of traffic capacity, latency, energy efficiency, and data rates, 4G technologies will be replaced by 5G technologies. In 2021, it was anticipated that 5G technology would be commercially available. Numerous advantages would result, including a less expensive and more efficient communication network. Participating in the research and development (R&D) initiative to build 5G technology throughout the United States are telecom titans like AT&T and Nokia.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.44 Billion by 2030 CAGR 24.95% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Component, Wafer Size , End-use, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Wolfspeed Inc, Furukawa Co Ltd., IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SOITEC, FUJITSU, Qorvo Inc, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, American Elements, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Kyma Technologies Inc, Powrec K.K., Shanghai Famous Trade Co. Ltd

Shanghai Famous Trade Co. Ltd Key Market Opportunities Usage In The Defence Sector Is Expected To Fuel Growth Key Market Drivers Fast Mobile Chargers Are a Major Driver

Commercial Application Boosts the Market Growth

Opportunities Lie In the Defence Sector

The growing use of technologically advanced Gallium Nitride systems in the defence and aerospace industries is expected to stimulate market expansion. The expansion is a result of the increasing demand for increased bandwidth and performance reliability in radio communications, radars, and other applications. Due to its durability and tensile strength, SiC is an ideal material for the production of bullet-resistant jackets. GaN-based integrated circuits are utilised in radars for efficient navigation and real-time air traffic control. GaN can also offer higher operating frequencies for military jammers, terrestrial radios, and radar communication. Multiple global defence forces are anticipated to increase their use of wideband Gallium Nitride power transistors, which will contribute to economic expansion.

Regional Analysis



Regional differences influence the demand for gallium nitride. In North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the United Kingdom, and China, as well as Rest-of-the-World, the gallium nitride market holds a prominent share. Among all these regions, Asia Pacific is the most dominant region for the Gallium Nitride market. The Asia-Pacific GaN market is driven by the increasing production and export of consumer electronics and automobiles in China, Japan, and India. Low labour and production costs in the region are key factors driving the market's expansion. The United States has 67,500 public charging stations, while China has 330,000, according to a study by MIT. Shenzhen City's 16,000 bus fleet is entirely electric, and the city's 22,000 taxis are being converted to EVs. By 2030, the resort island of Hainan aims for 100 per cent adoption of electric vehicles.





Key Highlights

The global Gallium Nitride market was valued at USD 0.32 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.95% 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 0.32 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2030 at a 2022 to 2030. The Gallium Nitride market is segmented on the basis of product, component, wafer size, region, end-users and competitors.

Commercial Applications and Fast Mobile Chargers are driving the global market for Gallium Nitride.

The defence Sector holds future opportunities for the global Gallium Nitride Market.

The Asia Pacific is the most dominant market for Gallium Nitride globally. This trend is followed by North America and Europe.





Some of the key market players for the Gallium Nitride marker are

Wolfspeed, Inc.

Furukawa Co., Ltd.

IQE PLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SOITEC, FUJITSU

Qorvo, Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

American Elements

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

Kyma Technologies, Inc.

Powrec K.K.

Shanghai Famous Trade Co., Ltd.



Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook:

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

Component Outlook:

Transistor

Diode

Rectifier

Power IC

Others

Wafer Size Outlook:

2-inch

4-inch

6-inch

8-inch

End-use Outlook:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defence & Aerospace

Healthcare

Industrial & Power

Information & Communication Technology

Others

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific: India China Japan

North America: The U.S. Canada

Europe: The U.K. Germany

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments

In 2019 , Panasonic utilised its patented X-Gallium Nitride technology to manufacture GaN-based transistors for a variety of applications, including power converters with up to 99 per cent efficiency and replacement transistors for motor configurations.

, Panasonic utilised its patented X-Gallium Nitride technology to manufacture GaN-based transistors for a variety of applications, including power converters with up to 99 per cent efficiency and replacement transistors for motor configurations. RAVPower launched a new line of 45W Gallium Nitride PD wall chargers for faster charging in the consumer electronics market in 2018.

At IMS 2018, NXP Semiconductors NV introduced new RF Gallium Nitride wideband power transistors and expanded its Airfast third-generation Si-LDMOS portfolio for 5G macro and outdoor small cell solutions.





