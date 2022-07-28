Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

WESTFORD, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. KAI announced it will release its 2022 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its second quarter financial performance and future expectations.
Please note that there is a new process to access the call. To listen to the call, go to the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.kadant.com to access the webcast link. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to register by either clicking here or the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through September 2, 2022. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.
About Kadant
Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,000 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.
Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.