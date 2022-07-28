Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO will release earnings for the first quarter ended July 2, 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Date: August 5, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/
Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.
Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also one of the leading producers of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.
Mark Fusler Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations Investor_relations@cavco.com Phone: 602-256-6263 On the Internet: www.cavco.com
