Travis Hampton Joins Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

COLDWATER, Mich., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John H. Castle, Chairman and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, recently announced the appointment of Travis Hampton as a member of its board of directors.



Hampton is the owner of Value Max Products, an international company based in Coldwater, MI. Value Max supplies high impulse general merchandise and health and beauty products to several retailers and distributors across the US including Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Meijer, SpartanNash, Albertsons, and CVS. A growing segment of their business offers manufacturing of products for retailers in their private label brands and under licensing agreements with Viacom.

Hampton developed his enterprising spirit from his father, Terry, who started Hampton Games in Burlington, MI. In 2001, Hampton founded A-1 Homes Development, DBA Hampton Homes, which is now operated by his brother, Troy. Hampton and his two brothers also own Douglas Corporation, a business his father acquired in Tekonsha, MI.

A graduate of Tekonsha High School, Hampton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Western Michigan University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. He and his wife, Alysa, and their two children reside in Coldwater, MI.

"As a prominent business leader known locally and internationally, Mr. Hampton brings extensive experience and a commitment to community in his role as a director for Southern," said Castle. "It is my privilege to welcome Travis to our board."

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates fourteen branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website at www.smb-t.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfd0ed28-b8ef-4623-9e8e-836dde0ecbb4

Media Contact: Quinn White Vice President, Head of Marketing (517) 279-5679 qwhite@smb-t.com