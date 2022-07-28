ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Nicole Ferreira Announces New EP

by Globe Newswire
July 28, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicole has proven herself since entering the public consciousness as a performer on Australia's The Voice, Nicole has proven herself to be a performer of rare emotional depth. Her heartfelt songs have clearly struck a chord with modern audiences. Her newest EP is the sound of a young woman discovering herself and taking her listeners along for the journey.

Lead single 'It's Always Been You' is available for download now. With its diary-like lyrics and evocative vocals, this track will be a favorite for existing fans while providing the perfect entry point for new ones. Nicole has been steadily evolving as a songwriter for years, and 'It's Always Been You' is the most compelling track of her still young career.

Each song on the EP reveals a different side of Nicole's artistry. Whether she is performing a tearjerking ballad or a party anthem, each track takes on a life of its own. With an upcoming national tour and several more releases to follow, Nicole is on the brink of a major international breakthrough.

EP is available everywhere on Sep. 17

Press Contact: manager@talktomyteam.com | 619-678-0934

Website: www.nicolesfamily.com

TikTok/IG: @nicoleferreiramusic

Media Links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RAVfnJeVFns_LReWcvV1z6NBZDS3HbVu/view?usp=sharing

Related Images






Image 1: Nicole Ferreira 2022


Nicole Ferreira Music, EP is available everywhere on Sep. 17. The first song 'It's Always Been You' is available for preorder now on iTunes.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

