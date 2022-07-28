Nicole Ferreira Announces New EP

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicole has proven herself since entering the public consciousness as a performer on Australia's The Voice, Nicole has proven herself to be a performer of rare emotional depth. Her heartfelt songs have clearly struck a chord with modern audiences. Her newest EP is the sound of a young woman discovering herself and taking her listeners along for the journey.
Lead single 'It's Always Been You' is available for download now. With its diary-like lyrics and evocative vocals, this track will be a favorite for existing fans while providing the perfect entry point for new ones. Nicole has been steadily evolving as a songwriter for years, and 'It's Always Been You' is the most compelling track of her still young career.
Each song on the EP reveals a different side of Nicole's artistry. Whether she is performing a tearjerking ballad or a party anthem, each track takes on a life of its own. With an upcoming national tour and several more releases to follow, Nicole is on the brink of a major international breakthrough.
EP is available everywhere on Sep. 17
Press Contact: manager@talktomyteam.com | 619-678-0934
Website: www.nicolesfamily.com
TikTok/IG: @nicoleferreiramusic
Media Links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RAVfnJeVFns_LReWcvV1z6NBZDS3HbVu/view?usp=sharing
Image 1: Nicole Ferreira 2022
Nicole Ferreira Music, EP is available everywhere on Sep. 17. The first song 'It's Always Been You' is available for preorder now on iTunes.
