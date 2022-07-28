United Wholesale Mortgage Selected as Host Site for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp – APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

PONTIAC, Mich., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Wholesale Mortgage will host a Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students in the Fall of 2022. The No Cost AI Bootcamp in Pontiac will be targeted at high school students and will introduce underserved students in grades 9 through 12 to basic AI concepts and skills.



United Wholesale Mortgage is one of 20+ host companies selected to host 30 camps across the US in Fall 2022.

The United Wholesale Mortgage Bootcamp will be held over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

The student and parent application are now open at markcubanai.org/application . Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Throughout the AI Bootcamp, students will learn what artificial intelligence is and is not, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, and the ethical implications of AI systems including but not limited to TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars to name a few.

Students will benefit from volunteer mentor instructors who are knowledgeable about data science and able to help students quickly understand material normally taught at a collegiate level. As part of the 5-hour curriculum, students also get to work in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, each day to build their own AI applications related to Chatbots, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing.

"Providing local students access to educational opportunities is something we are extremely passionate about at UWM, so partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation on this initiative was a no brainer," said Laura Lawson, Chief People Officer at United Wholesale Mortgage. "We have the space, technology expertise and passion that made hosting this bootcamp a natural fit, and we're excited to see the impact this has on the community."

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp's curriculum materials, trains volunteer mentors, and recruits and selects local students to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and United Wholesale Mortgage work together to provide food, transportation, and access to laptops for students at no cost throughout the duration of Bootcamp.

"This bootcamp gave me the opportunity to discover the potential that AI has to revolutionize our world, but more importantly, it helped me see that I have a place to make an impact and contribute to that progress. "- Sarah S., 2021 Bootcamp Participant

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI Bootcamp initiative has hosted free AI bootcamps for students across several US cities, including Dallas, Pasadena, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City to name a few. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 450+ students to date and has a goal to have 1,000 students graduate from AI Bootcamps Program in 2023.

Students interested in applying to the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp should do so before Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at markcubanai.org/application . To see our 2022 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps, please visit markcubanai.org/faq .

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. UWM is the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation 7 years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM is known for its highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's continuing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.