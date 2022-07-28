Founders of Flash Reflex Training Method Launch BlazePod Pro for Physical Therapists, Athletic Trainers, and Fitness Professionals

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlazePod, founders of the revolutionary Flash Reflex (FRX) training method designed to improve reaction time and performance through unique cognitive and physical exercises, has launched BlazePod Pro, a new membership for coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists and fitness professionals.
BlazePod Pro will enable training leaders to effectively train large groups and conduct complex activities, create their own branded activities, share custom drills for remote training, access hundreds of predefined activities, as well as track and measure the performance of each client.
"As a forward-thinking company, we are constantly innovating and enhancing our product to provide pragmatic solutions to coaches, trainers, and therapists," said BlazePod founder and CEO Yaniv Shneiderman. "This membership was developed with those professional roles in mind, allowing them to effectively serve their clients - whether they're physical therapy patients, athletes, or fitness enthusiasts."
BlazePod Pro members will have exclusive access to an extensive library of predefined activities and the unique opportunity to develop and execute custom activities. To test the effectiveness of their activities, pro members have the ability to conduct athlete performance tests and access to an innovative analytics dashboard that provides tangible evidence of the physical and cognitive growth journey.
The BlazePod Pro membership is available now for $14.99 per month or $149.99 annually.
For more information or to become a member, visit www.blazepod.com.
About BlazePod:
BlazePod is the leading reaction training platform that combines cognitive intelligence training with physical exercises, enabling all individuals to react and respond faster and more efficiently, guided by live data. The platform consists of vibrant, visual cue pods, controlled by an interactive mobile app that is fully customizable to all sport, fitness or therapy applications.
Media Contact Jamie Killin Uproar PR for BlazePod jkillin@uproarpr.com 480-710-5270
