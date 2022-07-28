Teeth Whitening Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.66 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.45%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teeth whitening involves bleaching the teeth with chlorine or other chemicals or removing stains to make them appear one to two shades whiter. Teeth whitening products remove stains and discoloration from the surface of teeth. Teeth are whitened during this procedure to remove traces of caffeine, tobacco, and other substances that permanently damage or discolor teeth. A small portion of the global oral care market is devoted to teeth whitening. The line of teeth whitening products includes rinses, gels, paint-on whiteners, toothpaste, chewing gums, and strips.

Awareness about Oral Hygiene Is Driving the Market

Oral and dental hygiene is vital in preventing oral diseases. Good oral health can be obtained by maintaining healthy habits and cleanliness. Surface discoloration of the teeth is the definition of extrinsic tooth discoloration. Tobacco use and frequent consumption of coffee , tea, wine, or cola beverages are the most common causes of extrinsic tooth discoloration. Intrinsic tooth staining refers to discoloration below the surface of the tooth. In addition, poor dental hygiene, such as insufficient flossing and brushing, causes tooth discoloration. Tooth discoloration can be caused by a variety of diseases that affect the enamel and dentin of the teeth. Numerous private and government organizations conduct conferences, surveys, and programs on a global scale to raise awareness about oral hygiene and teeth whitening in an effort to reduce the prevalence of oral diseases. The market for teeth whitening has benefited from these factors in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

Dental Aesthetics Are Driving the Market

Dentists have access to a variety of equipment and systems that improve the appearance of a patient's teeth. It includes techniques such as bleaching, reshaping, filling in gaps, and replacement of missing teeth. Teeth become discolored or stained over time as a result of smoking and consuming medications, foods, tea, coffee, and other foods. The dentist bleaches teeth via a whitening procedure. The dentists can perform whitening procedures or provide products for use at home. Teeth whitening procedures will never go out of style, as the majority of patients prefer procedures that result in teeth that look natural and are not overly white. White teeth weaken the enamel and are considered to be heavily treated. The development of cosmetic dentistry has made it possible for patients to request healthy, naturally white teeth. Among men and women, tooth whitening has become one of the most popular cosmetic dentistry procedures due to its affordability and effectiveness. These factors have contributed to the expansion of the global teeth whitening market.





Report Scope

Latest Solutions Bring In New Opportunities

The market players are providing new and updated solutions for teeth whitening products, which will provide them with lucrative opportunities during the period from 2022 to 2029. In addition, the expansion of the aesthetic dentistry industry will boost the future growth rate of the teeth whitening market.

Regional Analysis

It has been determined that North America holds the largest market share for teeth whitening, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue without significant changes over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the United States will dominate the market for teeth whitening due to the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry . The adoption of these products is likely to increase in the coming years as dental aesthetics become increasingly recognized.

According to the United States, Census Data and the Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), 307.17 million Americans used toothpaste in 2020, and this number is projected to rise to 316.03 million by 2024. In a survey conducted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute, 97 percent of responding dentists indicated that in 2020 their offices would only see emergency patients or no patients at all. Also, as the geriatric population and unhealthy eating habits, such as alcohol, soda, tobacco, junk food, and caffeine consumption rise, the prevalence of tooth discoloration increases, which may have a positive effect on the growth of the US market. In addition, numerous companies are continually releasing teeth-whitening products, which is also a market driver. For instance, in 2020, Crest, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, introduced Crest 3DWhitestrips, which fall within the category of at-home teeth whitening. As a result of the aforementioned factors, it is anticipated that the market for teeth whitening in North America will experience tremendous growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing disposable income generated in developing nations such as India and China. With such a large population in this region, many individuals are interested in improving their dental health for aesthetic purposes. Moreover, the high prevalence of dental conditions such as periodontitis, which contribute to tooth discoloration, is compelling people to choose teeth whitening procedures and expanding the market share of the industry.





Key Highlights

The global Teeth Whitening Market was valued at USD 6.86 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.66 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.45% 2022 to 2030.

Market was valued at USD 6.86 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.66 billion by 2030 at a 2022 to 2030. Awareness about oral hygiene and the rising demand for dental aesthetics is driving the market.

This market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, regions, and competitors.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.





Competitors Analysis

Colgate Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Brodie & Stone

Unilever

Church & Dwight Co.





Market Segmentation

Product Outlook:

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Gels & Strips

Light Teeth Whitening Device

Other Products

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Recent Developments

In January 2022 , Oral-B debuted its most recent digital health innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including the CES Innovation Award Honoree Oral-B iO10 with iOSense, the ultimate oral health coach.

, Oral-B debuted its most recent digital health innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including the CES Innovation Award Honoree Oral-B iO10 with iOSense, the ultimate oral health coach. GSK Consumer Healthcare launched its global toothpaste brand Parodontax in India in April 2021 in an effort to strengthen its oral care offering.





