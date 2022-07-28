Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.75%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermoplastic UHMWPE (ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene) has high structural strength and is biocompatible. In the manufacture of rods, sheets and tubes it is frequently used as a result of its excellent resistance to water, chemicals, microorganisms and ultraviolet (U.V.) radiation. UHMWPE is used globally in bushings, worn strips, chain guides, chute and hopper linings, and boat and truck bed liners due to its low moisture absorption and high electrical and thermal insulation, self-lubrication, and chemical inertness. Additionally, industrial applications that need chemical resistance , low friction, and durability are growing because of their adaptability.





Rising Demand from Aerospace & Defense and Automotive will drive UHMWPE Market Growth

Increasing government investments and endeavours to supply their military with superior protective gear will drive the market over the forecast period. Protective gear like shields, plate inserts, bulletproof vests, battle helmets, and armour is essential for soldier movement. Government programs like SPS will improve aerospace & defence product demand.

UHMWPE is more robust and safer than steel for aerospace and defence wire ropes. Due to its self-lubricating and vibration-reducing qualities, UHMWPE is utilized in automotive seat parts, belts, and truck shock spacers. The constantly developing automobile industry will drive the market.





Increasing Geriatric Population

One main factor driving the geriatric population is the demand for UHMWPE. It is explained by the ageing population's rising demand for healthcare and implants. Countries like China and Japan are seeing an increase in their older populations. Additionally, there is a high demand for UHMWPE from manufacturers of orthopaedic implants and parts for medical devices because of its qualities, including its high strength to weight ratio, self-lubrication, chemical resistance, and excellent dielectric & electrical insulating , and impact resistance. Additionally, as UHMWPE is utilized to make light electric vehicle parts and serve as a battery separator in E.V. batteries, it is anticipated that the rise in E.V. would raise demand for UHMWPE.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.51 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12.75% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Form, Application, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; China Petrochemical Corporation; Crown Plastics, Inc.; Braskem; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Celanese Corporation; Dotmar Engineering Plastics; Honeywall International, Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Key Market Opportunities An Increase in the Need for Medical Implants Will Create New Opportunities for Growth Key Market Drivers Growing Demand from the Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Sectors Will Fuel the Growth of the Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market

Growth Opportunities Will Be Created by the Growing Demand for Medical Implants

Due to its superior biocompatibility, wear-resistance, and ductility, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene is increasingly employed in the medical sector. Many research projects have been carried out to create UHMWPE with improved mechanical and tribological performance and to give patients durable implants . Several businesses have introduced items of the highest quality for usage in biomedical implants . For instance, DSM offers Dyneema Purity fibre, a medical-grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibre that complies with ASTM and ISO requirements. This fibre is fifteen times stronger than steel.

Furthermore, technological advances have created improved prosthetics with longer useful lives and higher patient comfort levels. Furthermore, there has been an increase in medical procedures for hip and knee replacements in recent years. During the projected period, the demand is anticipated to be driven by the growing geriatric population in nations like Germany, the United States, and Japan. One of the most desired polymers for use in the creation of medical implants is ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene.





Regional Analysis of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market

The market is broken down into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2021, North America dominated the global UHMWPE market, and it is predicted to do so again over the forecast period. The market is expanding due to significant market players in the area and the widespread use of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene in various industries, including aerospace & military, automotive, and healthcare. Due to ongoing investments in the medical sector's improvement, Asia-Pacific has the most significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Due to its characteristics, UHMW PE is mainly employed in orthopaedic manufacturing facilities. The rise of the medical sector in Asia-Pacific is one of the factors fueling the need for UHMW PE. UHMW PE is also used in mechanical equipment. Many nations have been affected by the emergence of COVID-19. This deadly disease is most prevalent in China. Businesses are experiencing short-term operational concerns due to the outbreak's access restrictions and supply chain problems.





Key Highlights

The global market for ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2021, and it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12.75 per cent to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2030.

was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2021, and it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12.75 per cent to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2030. The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is segmented into four parts based on form, application, end-use and region. Further, based on the form, the market is categorized into Sheets, Rods & Tubes, Fibers, Films, Tapes, and Others. The sheet category dominated the market.

is segmented into four parts based on form, application, end-use and region. Further, based on the form, the market is categorized into Sheets, Rods & Tubes, Fibers, Films, Tapes, and Others. The sheet category dominated the market. Based on application , the market is divided into Bumpers, Pile Guards, and Dock Fenders, High-Speed Conveyors, Star Wheels and Idler Sprockets, Medical Grade & Prosthetics, Food Processing Machinery Parts, Water Treatment, Wear Strips and Guide Rails, Packaging Machinery Parts, Chute, Hopper, and Truck Bed Liners, Batteries, and Others. The medical-grade & prosthetics category dominated the market in 2021.

, the market is divided into Bumpers, Pile Guards, and Dock Fenders, High-Speed Conveyors, Star Wheels and Idler Sprockets, Medical Grade & Prosthetics, Food Processing Machinery Parts, Water Treatment, Wear Strips and Guide Rails, Packaging Machinery Parts, Chute, Hopper, and Truck Bed Liners, Batteries, and Others. The medical-grade & prosthetics category dominated the market in 2021. Based on end-use , the market is broken down into Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace, Defense & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Fibers & Textiles, Sports & Leisure, Industrial & Heavy Equipment, Recreation & Consumer, Pipe & Mining, Material Handling, Water Filtration, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, and Others. The industrial equipment category will hold the largest market share in 2021, while the healthcare & medical segment will show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

, the market is broken down into Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace, Defense & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Fibers & Textiles, Sports & Leisure, Industrial & Heavy Equipment, Recreation & Consumer, Pipe & Mining, Material Handling, Water Filtration, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, and Others. The industrial equipment category will hold the largest market share in 2021, while the healthcare & medical segment will show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is broken down into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market.





Competitive Analysis of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

Koninklijke DSM N.V

China Petrochemical Corporation

Crown Plastics, Inc

Braskem

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Dotmar Engineering Plastics

Honeywall International, Inc

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Garland Manufacturing Company

TSE Industries, Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Group

LianLe Chemical Corporation





Segmentation of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market

By Form

Sheets

Rods and tubes

Fibres

Films

Tapes

Others

By Application

Medical Grade & Prosthetics,

Food Processing Machinery Parts

Water Treatment

Wear Strips and Guide Rails

Packaging Machinery Parts

Bumpers, Pile Guards, and Dock Fenders

High-Speed Conveyors

Star Wheels and Idler Sprockets

Chute, Hopper, and Truck Bed Liners

Batteries

Others

By End-Use

Healthcare & Medical

Aerospace, Defense & Shipping

Oil & Gas

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Fibres & Textiles

Sports & Leisure

Industrial & Heavy Equipment

Recreation & Consumer

Pipe & Mining

Material Handling

Water Filtration

Food and beverages

Chemical

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments in Some of the Key Players

The Puertollano Industrial Complex will receive 105 million euros from Repsol S.A. (Madrid, Spain), which will be used to construct the first factory in the Iberian Peninsula to produce ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). This substance is known as a "super polymer" due to its extraordinary qualities.

