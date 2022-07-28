Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.75%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermoplastic UHMWPE (ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene) has high structural strength and is biocompatible. In the manufacture of rods, sheets and tubes it is frequently used as a result of its excellent resistance to water, chemicals, microorganisms and ultraviolet (U.V.) radiation. UHMWPE is used globally in bushings, worn strips, chain guides, chute and hopper linings, and boat and truck bed liners due to its low moisture absorption and high electrical and thermal insulation, self-lubrication, and chemical inertness. Additionally, industrial applications that need chemical resistance, low friction, and durability are growing because of their adaptability.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market/request-sample
Rising Demand from Aerospace & Defense and Automotive will drive UHMWPE Market Growth
Increasing government investments and endeavours to supply their military with superior protective gear will drive the market over the forecast period. Protective gear like shields, plate inserts, bulletproof vests, battle helmets, and armour is essential for soldier movement. Government programs like SPS will improve aerospace & defence product demand.
UHMWPE is more robust and safer than steel for aerospace and defence wire ropes. Due to its self-lubricating and vibration-reducing qualities, UHMWPE is utilized in automotive seat parts, belts, and truck shock spacers. The constantly developing automobile industry will drive the market.
Increasing Geriatric Population
One main factor driving the geriatric population is the demand for UHMWPE. It is explained by the ageing population's rising demand for healthcare and implants. Countries like China and Japan are seeing an increase in their older populations. Additionally, there is a high demand for UHMWPE from manufacturers of orthopaedic implants and parts for medical devices because of its qualities, including its high strength to weight ratio, self-lubrication, chemical resistance, and excellent dielectric & electrical insulating, and impact resistance. Additionally, as UHMWPE is utilized to make light electric vehicle parts and serve as a battery separator in E.V. batteries, it is anticipated that the rise in E.V. would raise demand for UHMWPE.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 5.51 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|12.75% (2020-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Form, Application, End-Use, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; China Petrochemical Corporation; Crown Plastics, Inc.; Braskem; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Celanese Corporation; Dotmar Engineering Plastics; Honeywall International, Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
|Key Market Opportunities
|An Increase in the Need for Medical Implants Will Create New Opportunities for Growth
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing Demand from the Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Sectors Will Fuel the Growth of the Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market
Growth Opportunities Will Be Created by the Growing Demand for Medical Implants
Due to its superior biocompatibility, wear-resistance, and ductility, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene is increasingly employed in the medical sector. Many research projects have been carried out to create UHMWPE with improved mechanical and tribological performance and to give patients durable implants. Several businesses have introduced items of the highest quality for usage in biomedical implants. For instance, DSM offers Dyneema Purity fibre, a medical-grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibre that complies with ASTM and ISO requirements. This fibre is fifteen times stronger than steel.
Furthermore, technological advances have created improved prosthetics with longer useful lives and higher patient comfort levels. Furthermore, there has been an increase in medical procedures for hip and knee replacements in recent years. During the projected period, the demand is anticipated to be driven by the growing geriatric population in nations like Germany, the United States, and Japan. One of the most desired polymers for use in the creation of medical implants is ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene.
Regional Analysis of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market
The market is broken down into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
In 2021, North America dominated the global UHMWPE market, and it is predicted to do so again over the forecast period. The market is expanding due to significant market players in the area and the widespread use of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene in various industries, including aerospace & military, automotive, and healthcare. Due to ongoing investments in the medical sector's improvement, Asia-Pacific has the most significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Due to its characteristics, UHMW PE is mainly employed in orthopaedic manufacturing facilities. The rise of the medical sector in Asia-Pacific is one of the factors fueling the need for UHMW PE. UHMW PE is also used in mechanical equipment. Many nations have been affected by the emergence of COVID-19. This deadly disease is most prevalent in China. Businesses are experiencing short-term operational concerns due to the outbreak's access restrictions and supply chain problems.
Key Highlights
- The global market for ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2021, and it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12.75 per cent to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2030.
- The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is segmented into four parts based on form, application, end-use and region. Further, based on the form, the market is categorized into Sheets, Rods & Tubes, Fibers, Films, Tapes, and Others. The sheet category dominated the market.
- Based on application, the market is divided into Bumpers, Pile Guards, and Dock Fenders, High-Speed Conveyors, Star Wheels and Idler Sprockets, Medical Grade & Prosthetics, Food Processing Machinery Parts, Water Treatment, Wear Strips and Guide Rails, Packaging Machinery Parts, Chute, Hopper, and Truck Bed Liners, Batteries, and Others. The medical-grade & prosthetics category dominated the market in 2021.
- Based on end-use, the market is broken down into Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace, Defense & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Fibers & Textiles, Sports & Leisure, Industrial & Heavy Equipment, Recreation & Consumer, Pipe & Mining, Material Handling, Water Filtration, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, and Others. The industrial equipment category will hold the largest market share in 2021, while the healthcare & medical segment will show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- The market is broken down into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market.
Get a Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market/request-sample
Competitive Analysis of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- China Petrochemical Corporation
- Crown Plastics, Inc
- Braskem
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Celanese Corporation
- Dotmar Engineering Plastics
- Honeywall International, Inc
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc
- Garland Manufacturing Company
- TSE Industries, Inc
- Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Group
- LianLe Chemical Corporation
Segmentation of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market
By Form
- Sheets
- Rods and tubes
- Fibres
- Films
- Tapes
- Others
By Application
- Medical Grade & Prosthetics,
- Food Processing Machinery Parts
- Water Treatment
- Wear Strips and Guide Rails
- Packaging Machinery Parts
- Bumpers, Pile Guards, and Dock Fenders
- High-Speed Conveyors
- Star Wheels and Idler Sprockets
- Chute, Hopper, and Truck Bed Liners
- Batteries
- Others
By End-Use
- Healthcare & Medical
- Aerospace, Defense & Shipping
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electronics
- Fibres & Textiles
- Sports & Leisure
- Industrial & Heavy Equipment
- Recreation & Consumer
- Pipe & Mining
- Material Handling
- Water Filtration
- Food and beverages
- Chemical
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENT
- Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Scope
- Research Methodology
- Primary Research
- Research Methodology
- Assumptions & Exclusions
- Secondary Data Sources
- Market Overview
- Report Segmentation & Scope
- Value Chain Analysis: Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market
- Key Market Trends
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of Substitution
- Threat of New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
- Market Share Analysis
- Form Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Sheets
- Market Size & Forecast
- Films
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
- Application Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Medical Grade & Prosthetics
- Market Size & Forecast
- Water Treatment
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
- Regional Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- America
- North America
- U.S.
- By Form
- By Application
- Canada
- By Form
- By Application
- Mexico
- By Form
- By Application
- Latin America
- By Form
- By Application
- Europe
- Market Size & Forecast
- Germany
- By Form
- By Application
- France
- By Form
- By Application
- U.K.
- By Form
- By Application
- Italy
- By Form
- By Application
- Spain
- By Form
- By Application
- Rest of Europe
- By Form
- By Application
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size & Forecast
- Japan
- By Form
- By Application
- China
- By Form
- By Application
- Australia
- By Form
- By Application
- India
- By Form
- By Application
- South Korea
- By Form
- By Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- By Form
- By Application
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size & Forecast
- Saudi Arabia
- By Form
- By Application
- South Africa
- By Form
- By Application
- Kuwait
- By Form
- By Application
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- By Form
- By Application
- Introduction
- Company Profile
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B V
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- Koninklijke DSM N V
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- China Petrochemical Corporation
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B V
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market/toc
Recent Developments in Some of the Key Players
- The Puertollano Industrial Complex will receive 105 million euros from Repsol S.A. (Madrid, Spain), which will be used to construct the first factory in the Iberian Peninsula to produce ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). This substance is known as a "super polymer" due to its extraordinary qualities.
News Media
World's 7 Largest Chemical Companies
Rising Alginate Penetration in Food Industry to Drive the Demand for Alginate Market
Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period
Biopolymers Segment to Dominate the Green Chemicals and Materials Market
Asia-Pacific to Hold the Largest Share in the Ethylene Market
Epoxy Resins — Strongest Adhesives Used in Automotive, Construction, and Flooring, Paintings and Coatings, Aerospace Sector
Resins and Polymers Sector Hold the Major Market Share in Isosorbide Market
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Chemical Mechanical Polishing Market: Information by Type (CMP Equipment, CMP Consumable), Application (Compound Semiconductors, Integrated Circuits), and Region—Forecast Till 2030
Mining Chemicals Market: Information by Function (Flotation Chemical, Extraction Chemical), Application (Mineral Processing, Wastewater Treatment), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Insulating Glass Window Market: Information by Type (Double Glazing, Triple Glazing), Sealant Type (Hot Melt, Polysulfide), End-User (Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Cochlear Implants Market: Information by Type of Fittings (Unilateral Implantation, and Bilateral Implantation) End-Users (Hospitals, ENT Clinics) and Regions — Forecast Till 2029
Polyphenylene Sulfide Market: Information by Type (Linear PPS, Cured PPS, Branched PPS), End User Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace), and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.