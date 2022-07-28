NMSDC Welcomes Kurtis Trevan as Vice President of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Growth, Entrepreneur-in-Residence

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is excited to announce that Kurtis Trevan has joined NMSDC as a consultant to fill the role of vice president of MBE growth, entrepreneur-in-residence. Trevan comes to NMSDC from Gun Lake Investments (GLI), a leading tribally-owned private capital investment firm where he was CEO and co-founder. He joined the NMSDC team in early July and will be responsible for developing a growth strategy to help certified MBEs reach $1 trillion in annual revenue. He will be focused on better identifying and preparing NMSDC-certified MBEs to meet both the current and future needs of its corporate members. This will include creating an ecosystem that includes investors, lenders, accelerators, and other external resources.

Prior to joining NMSDC, Trevan spent 11 years working for his Native American tribe, the Match-E-Be-Nash-She Wish Band of the Pottawatomi Nation, where he focused on business and investment affairs. In addition, during his time as CEO of GLI, Trevan originated two of the largest Tribal co-investments in history and grew its portfolio to 12 platform investments over five years across private equity, credit, and commercial real estate. Trevan is also heavily engaged in his community where he serves on the boards of Western Michigan University, Founders First CDC, and Legacy Trust.

Trevan is the first Native American to join NMSDC's executive leadership team, reflecting the organization's continued dedication to ensuring inclusion and representation of the communities it serves in everything it does.

"We are very excited to welcome Kurtis to NMSDC. His experience and leadership will enable us to set a bold course as we march toward $1 trillion in certified MBE revenue and ending the racial wealth equity gap once and for all," said NMSDC CEO and president, Ying McGuire.

Trevan's addition to NMSDC is injecting a much-needed entrepreneurial spirit and growth mindset into the organization's work. His passion for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the private sector and over 20 years of business experience will provide the vision needed to help NMSDC drive socioeconomic equity and create true generational wealth for our nation's communities of color.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It's about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

