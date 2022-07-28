Vehicle Electrification Market Size is projected to reach USD 186 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.56%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle electrification is the primary driving force behind the automotive industry's transformation. The need for electrification of automobiles is primarily driven by growth in automotive production and sales worldwide. Electrification of vehicles is gaining traction as a viable alternative to traditional hydraulic and mechanical systems. Vehicle electrification improves fuel economy while also lowering emissions. OEMs have witnessed significant weight reduction of automotive components due to the rising trend of vehicle electrification, reducing fuel consumption and improving vehicle operational efficiency. The electrification of the IC engine is a significant step forward because it allows for lower fuel usage. Furthermore, electric vehicles outperform traditional vehicles in terms of carbon emissions and maintenance, charging and refilling convenience, smoother driving, less engine noise, and fuel economy. As the adoption of fuel-efficient mobility solutions, practical performance requirements, and a fall in battery price per KWH drive the global vehicle electrification market, it is predicted to rise.





The Demand for 48v Architecture is Growing

The concept of 48 V architecture, also known as mild hybrids, is quickly gaining acceptance worldwide, and it is likely to increase demand for vehicle electrification soon. Compared to mild hybrids, total hybrid vehicles have the superior fuel economy. International Council on Clean Transportation estimates that hybrid vehicles can reduce fuel use by 30–35 per cent. On the other hand, full hybrid car producers face significant obstacles due to higher vehicle costs and weight. Mild hybrid systems using a 48 V battery are less efficient than entire hybrid systems but are cheaper. As a result, OEMs favour the mild hybrid approach. It combines a regular internal combustion engine (ICE) with a high-power electric motor (up to 15 kW). The electric motor is the only cost increase, offset by eliminating the starter motor and alternator from the traditional ICE engine.





An Increasing Number of Charging Stations Has Been Driving the Market Growth

Despite the financial crisis, the auto industry's drive toward electrification remains strong. Increased demand for cost-effective solutions and the trend of electrifying commercial vehicles and fleets should boost the global market during the forecast period.

Recent trends have increased the demand for vehicle electrification and supporting infrastructure. Increased charging stations and government incentives are driving the demand for electric automobiles . Vehicle electrification will be boosted by lower operating costs for electric vehicles compared to gasoline-powered vehicles. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has fuelled the demand for vehicle electrification.





Report Scope

Growth Opportunities for the Global Market for Vehicle Electrification

Commercial Vehicle Electrification

Public transportation and logistics employ buses and trucks globally. Europe and Asia-Pacific prefer public transportation over private. In North America, private automobiles dominate. Growing urban populations want public transit since the present infrastructure is inadequate. Each OEM is promoting electric automobiles to reduce their carbon footprint. Taxis and passenger cars focus more on greener technologies due to on-demand mobility. Most electrification attempts are for autos. Due to increased stresses, few commercial vehicle electrical systems and components can replace mechanical ones. Electric powertrains for commercial vehicles require a lot of R&D. Various governments are giving incentives and tax refunds to boost the usage of electric vehicles in public transit to minimize CO2 emissions. Mercedes-Benz electric truck, BYD K9, and Tata Starbus Hybrid e-buses are electric vehicles. Few commercial vehicle manufacturers have electric buses. Developers still struggle with electric drivelines for trucks and buses.

The desire for more reliable and effective systems will increase as these vehicles become more popular. E-drive systems aid in reducing the weight of a vehicle. Electric component and driveline manufacturers can develop and market commercial vehicle solutions.





Regional Analysis of the Global Market for Vehicle Electrification

The market has been split into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Over the projection period, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market. Government measures in countries like China, India, and South Korea to promote the use of electric vehicles and provide consumers with tax breaks on purchasing these vehicles are projected to propel the industry in this region forward.

Europe is the second-largest market for vehicle electrification, and it is expected to increase steadily throughout the projected period. One of the significant factors contributing to Europe's second-largest position in this market is the region's early adoption of modern technology and hybrid automobiles .

Over the projected period, the vehicle electrification market in North America is expected to rise gradually.





Key Highlights

The Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size was valued at USD 82.13 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 186.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.56%.

was valued at USD 82.13 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 186.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.56%. The global vehicle electrification market is segmented into three parts: hybridization, product, and region.

The market is divided into Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering, Liquid Heater Ptc, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Starter Motor & Alternator, Integrated Starter Generator, and Actuators based on product.

Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering, Liquid Heater Ptc, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Starter Motor & Alternator, Integrated Starter Generator, and Actuators based on product. The market is broken down into Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) based on hybridization. The ICE category holds the most significant market share.

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) based on hybridization. The ICE category holds the most significant market share. The market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominates the market.





Competitive Analysis of the Global Market for Vehicle Electrification

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TRW Automotive Holdings

Continental AG

JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Group)

Denso Corporation (Toyota & Toyota Industries)

Nexteer (Pacific Century Motors)





Recent Developments in Some of the Key Players

In June 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stated that it would spend 2.2 billion Indian rupees (about 3.1 billion yen) on its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric India PVT. Ltd. to build a new factory in India.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stated that it would spend 2.2 billion Indian rupees (about 3.1 billion yen) on its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric India PVT. Ltd. to build a new factory in India. When delivered as new, TRW True Original items such as brake callipers, electric park brakes (EPB), and carriers are available in various colours to match the precise OE fitting.





Segmentation of the Global Market for Vehicle Electrification

By Product

Start/Stop System

Electric Power Steering

Liquid Heater Ptc

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Starter Motor & Alternator

Integrated Starter Generator

Actuators

By Hybridization

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

HEV

PHEV

BEV

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The rest of the world





TABLE OF CONTENT

